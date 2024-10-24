Qatar Chairs 27Th Arab Conference Of Officials Responsible For Combating Terrorism
Tunis: The State of Qatar chaired the 27th Arab conference of Officials Responsible for Combating terrorism held at the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in the Republic of Tunisia from October 23-24, 2024.
The conference was presided over by Secretary of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee of Qatar Colonel Khalid Ali Al Kaabi, while the state's delegation was led by Captain Jassim Hamid Al Mohammadi.
The conference discussed several topics on its agenda and made appropriate decisions regarding them.
