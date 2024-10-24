Yangxin County, Binzhou City: Colorful Activities Celebrate The Double Ninth Festival, Honoring And Caring For The Elderly In Golden Autumn

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Once again, it's the time of the Double Ninth Festival. In recent days, various localities and departments in Yangxin County, Binzhou City, have organized a variety of rich activities to send care and warmth to the elderly, further promoting the traditional virtues of filial piety and respect for the elderly, and creating a strong atmosphere of honoring and caring for seniors.







On October 10, Yangxin County held a special performance for the Double Ninth Festival titled“Government Provides the Stage, Community Performs,” along with an awards ceremony to honor exemplary figures in filial piety and respect for the elderly, providing seniors with a wonderful visual feast. Songs like“The Setting Sun” and“When You Are Old” were performed in succession, conveying deep respect and love for the elderly. The evening also included an award ceremony for“Having Elders is a Treasure,” aimed at recognizing exemplary figures in filial piety and promoting the traditional virtue of respecting the elderly. During the program, anti-fraud videos and quizzes were played to help residents identify and respond to various scams.

A volunteer service area was set up on-site to offer free and thoughtful services such as vision checks and fitting for reading glasses, which were well received by the elderly.“I came to the park for a walk today and didn't expect to encounter this event. The performances were great, and the free medical services were heartwarming. Living in Yangxin makes me feel very happy,” said resident Aunt Wang.







Recently, the Liupowu Town organized a public photography event titled“Double Ninth Festival: Capturing Happiness,” which visited 31 villages in the area, providing free photo sessions for over 210 elderly individuals aged 70 and above. Volunteers carefully styled the elders' hair and adjusted their clothing, patiently helping them with their poses while chatting and making them laugh. Each photo became a wonderful record of the elderly's happy lives in their later years.







On October 7, Yangxin County organized the“Celebrating National Day, Welcoming Double Ninth” 2024 Yangxin County Mass Fitness“Sailing Health Cup” table tennis competition for middle-aged and elderly participants. Over 100 table tennis enthusiasts from the county gathered to engage in fierce and exciting matches. On the competition stage, players fully displayed the sports spirit of“tenacity and perseverance.”

The table tennis competition showcased the lively and positive spirit of the county's elderly, contributing to the active response to an aging society and the promotion of mass fitness.







Recently, the health system in Yangxin County organized medical personnel to conduct a Traditional Chinese Medicine health consultation event titled“Warmth for the Double Ninth Festival: Sending Health to the Elderly,” providing strong care and warmth to seniors.

On October 11, staff from the Yanghu Township Health Center visited the Happy Canteen in Miaoli Village. Medical personnel engaged warmly with the elderly, patiently inquiring about their health and addressing their concerns. They provided medication consultations, blood pressure measurements, and experiences with traditional Chinese medicine therapies. They also offered targeted advice on diet and exercise to help seniors better manage their health and prevent illness. For those with chronic conditions, detailed medication guidance and management suggestions were provided, assisting them in better controlling their conditions and improving their quality of life.

Respecting and honoring the elderly is a traditional virtue of the Chinese nation and a cherished quality passed down through generations. Moving forward, Yangxin County will conduct more diverse and loving activities to ensure the community enjoys tangible health services, bringing more health and warmth to the elderly.