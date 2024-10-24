Adani Foundation at ACC Jamul transforms livestock quality and empowers dairy farmers in Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 October 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to facilitating sustainable livelihoods for communities where it operates. Along with the Adani Foundation, the Company is transforming the lives of dairy farmers in villages near ACC Jamul by enabling them to improve their dairy production through sex sorted semen (SSS) artificial insemination (AI) for the livestock.

The Adani Foundation’s Livestock Development Project (LDP) provides access to SSS AI services, training, and guidance, empowering dairy farmers to enhance their livestock and boost their incomes. The SSS AI technology increases likelihood of birthing a female calf from 50% for regular AI to 90% and is hence a boon for dairy farmers. The project has proved a tremendous success.

Heelendra Sahu, a 35-year-old farmer from Nandini Khundini village, faced financial challenges supporting his family of seven. However, life took a turn for the better when he decided to implement SSS AI on his Desi cow. The result was the birth of a Sahiwal calf, injecting a much-needed boost to his family’s income.

Sudarshan Yadav, a 34-year-old farmer from Pathariya town, manages a large family of 11 members with an annual income of Rs. 1 lakh through farming and animal husbandry. Inspired by the Adani Foundation’s dairy training, he implemented SSS AI on his Holstein Friesian (HF) cow. This resulted in the birth of a healthy female HF calf, significantly boosting his dairy production.

ACC and the Adani Foundation actively work towards improving rural livelihoods. These success stories demonstrate the power of agricultural innovation in empowering farmers, enabling them to secure a brighter future for themselves and their families.







