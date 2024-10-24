Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024 Announce Third Round of Winners

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo has announced the third round of restaurant winners of the year.



For the third quarter of 2024, Deliveroo is celebrating four winners. The winner of the 'Most Loved Shawarma Restaurant' award is Slice, renowned for its mouth-watering chicken and flavourful beef doner. JOA clinched the 'Most Loved Asian Restaurant' title in honour of their innovative sushi and build-your-own poke bowls. Joe & The Juice claimed the 'Most Loved Shakes & Juices' award, earning praise for its fresh juices and refreshing shakes while Caribou Coffee took home the 'Best Service’ award, delighting customers with their handcrafted beverages and commitment to customer service.



In celebration of the winners, customers will have the chance to enjoy limited time offers on each of the restaurant award winners, over the next 2 weeks.



Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are a celebration that recognizes exceptional restaurants and culinary pioneers who are reshaping the dining scene nationwide. The awards take place every three months, with winners across various categories including: Most Loved, which recognizes the most popular restaurant across three different cuisines every quarter; Best Service, which is awarded to the restaurant with the highest rating on Deliveroo, and Top Newcomer, which is reserved for new restaurants that have recently joined the Deliveroo app.



To learn more about the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards or to experience everything this quarter’s winners have to offer, customers can download the Deliveroo app.





