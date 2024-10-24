How Harris And Trump Diverge On The Last Frontier

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The next president of the United States could be the first in that office to accept a phone call from the Moon and hear a woman's voice on the line. To do so, they'll first need to make a series of strategic space policy decisions. They'll also need a little luck.

Enormous supports outer space activities, so the US president has an outsize role in shaping space policy during their time in office.

Past presidents have leveraged this power to accelerate US leadership in space and boost their presidential brand along the way. Presidential advocacy has helped the US land astronauts on the surface of the Moon , establish lasting international partnerships with civil space agencies abroad and led to many other important space milestones.

But most presidential candidates refrain from discussing space policy on the campaign trail in meaningful detail, leaving voters in the dark on their visions for the final frontier.

For many candidates, getting into the weeds of their space policy plans may be more trouble than it's worth. For one, not every president even gets the opportunity for meaningful and memorable space policy decision-making, since space missions can operate on decades-long timelines. And in past elections, those who do show support for space initiatives often face criticism from their opponents for their high price tags .

But the 2024 election is different. Both candidates have executive records in space policy, a rare treat for space enthusiasts casting their votes this November.