PRESS RELEASE: New Composition Assignment During Jubilee For Composer & Conductor Tijn Wybenga

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating from 1-31 October 2024 50 years of BIMHUIS

Nederland, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final concert of the 50th anniversary of the renowned jazz club BIMHUIS on Thursday 31 October 2024 will feature the composition assignment awarded to Tijn Wybenga. With his Brainteaser method, bandleader and sound wizard Tijn Wybenga found a way to capture the new jazz generation in music. In honor of fifty years of BIMHUIS, he presents his renewed with special guests Pink Oculus, Theo Ceccaldi and Otis Sandsjö.

Brainteaser method

The compositions will be performed by the Brainteaser Orchestra (formerly AM.OK). Wybenga describes the group as a 13-member 'band of bandleaders' with, for him, most of the inspiring artists from the Dutch jazz scene today. In honor of fifty years of BIMHUIS, he wrote new music applying his own developed 'Brainteaser Method'.

Tijn Wybenga on that method: 'It means that 1: I recorded all the musicians in the studio while they improvised with each other. 2: I cut those recordings into thousands of pieces and restructured them into new 'sample compositions. 3: I orchestrated these 'sample compositions' back into full-fledged compositions for the entire 13-member band. So, it's music inspired by Brainteaser Orchestra improvisations and I build compositions from that. Eventually the musicians will improvise on that music again, so in that way it's a remix of a remix of a remix. In total, I cut 2000 samples and created 102 'ideas' out of them. From those, I mixed the best ideas together and wrote eight songs based on them. The process itself is a Brainteaser, a game, puzzle and so that's what the music sounds like!'

Watch this video in which Tijn Wybenga talks about the development process of his new work and what inspired him.

Special guests

Guest artists on Thursday 31 October are singer and rapper Pink Oculus from Amsterdam, violinist Theo Ceccaldi from Paris and tenor saxophonist Otis Sandsjö from Berlin. They too are included and remixed in the new music, bringing a breath of fresh air to Brainteaser Orchestra's melting pot.

Tijn Wybenga and his band with the BIMHUIS

Both Tijn Wybenga and all the other band members have played a lot at BIMHUIS in recent years with their own projects. For many of them, BIMHUIS has been an important 'hub' for the start of their careers. For Tijn, this concert feels like a kind of celebration of them all for what BIMHUIS has meant to them.

Tijn on working with the band members and the BIMHUIS: 'This concert feels like a community project and for me it also reflects how the BIMHUIS has been able to build a community for all of us around the music we all love so much over the last few years.'

Find out more about the BIMHUIS' anniversary program which takes place during the month of October: .



More information, interview requests and media via

Claire Reeves - marketing and PR BIMHUIS 50 years

...

+31625091001

Practical information:

Thursday 31 October to ticket sales

Prior to the concert, there will be an introduction on innovation in music, organized by Freethinker Festival. The introduction starts at 19:30 and is free of charge.

Line-up

Tijn Wybenga conductor & composition

Brainsteaser Orchestra

Nicolò Ricci tenor saxophone, Kika Sprangers saxophone, Nabou Claerhout trombone, Federico Calcagno bass clarinet, Pablo Rodriguez violin, Yanna Pelser viola, George Dumitriu viola, Pau Sola cello, Teis Semey guitar, Alessandro Fongaro bass, Jamie Peet drums, Aleksander Sever percussion

Special guests

Pink Oculus voice

Theo Ceccaldi violin

Otis Sandsjö saxophone

Attachments



Tijn Wybenga Brainteaser Orchestra

CONTACT: Claire Reeves BIMHUIS 0031625091001 ...