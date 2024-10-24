Markel Appoints Dena Furmanek As Senior Underwriter - Fine Art, North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), today announced that it has appointed Dena Furmanek as Senior Underwriter – Fine Art, North America, with immediate effect.

Furmanek will support the profitable expansion of Markel's North American Fine Art book, as part of the insurer's strategic growth plans for its International Marine & division. In her new role, she will be responsible for underwriting and servicing new and renewal business and developing closer relationships with clients and brokers across the region.

Dena Furmanek, Senior Underwriter – Fine Art, North America at Markel

Furmanek will report to Kyle McGrath, Head of US Fine Art and be based in the Chicago area.

Speaking about the appointment, McGrath said: "The global fine art insurance market continues to expand. Rising art valuations and a changing risk landscape for collectors make having the right risk and insurance partner more important than ever before.

"I'm delighted to welcome Dena to Markel. She brings more than a decade of experience in the fine art, jewellery and collections insurance space and has a proven track record of delivering strong profitable underwriting management throughout that time. Her in-depth knowledge of this unique industry and product offerings, ability to interpret market trends and provide exceptional service to stakeholders make her a great addition to the team and further strengthen our offering for clients and brokers."

Prior to joining Markel, Furmanek spent more than nine years at MarketScout, most recently as Vice President – Fine Art & Collections, which saw her oversee all the managing agent's fine art business operations. She joined the MarketScout as an Underwriter – Fine Art & Collections in March 2015, before being promoted to several senior underwriting and managerial roles. Prior to joining MarketScout, Furmanek spent over a decade as an administration professional at various organisations, including QBE North America.

