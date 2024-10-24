Aurzen EAZZE D1 Ranks No. 1 New Release Projector On Amazon In The US, Now Available On Amazon Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen, a leading entertainment brand, is excited to announce that the EAZZE D1 projector, which ranked as the No. 1 New Release Projector on in the US, is now available on across Europe.

Aurzen EAZZE D1_It Just Works

The EAZZE D1 combines affordability with high-quality visuals, simple setup, and access to streaming content like Netflix, making it a favorite among families, movie enthusiasts, and gamers. As Halloween approaches, it's the perfect time for customers in the United Kingdom , Germany , Italy , France , and Spain to grab the EAZZE D1 and host their own spine-tingling horror movie night.

Key Features of the EAZZE D1 Projector:



Easy to watch: Pre-loaded apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video for instant access to a vast library of movies and popular TV shows.

Easy to set up:

Auto Assist features like auto focus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and screen alignment ensure a clear display in seconds, hassle-free.

Easy to delight your eyes: Enjoy a stunning visual display at Full HD 1080p resolution with rich colors and sharp details.

Easy to nourish your ears: Equipped with Dolby Audio, dual 8W speakers

for a theater-quality audio experience. Easy to connect: Featuring dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, it supports seamless connections with a variety of devices.

For more details and to purchase the EAZZE D1, please visit the Aurzen official website or the Aurzen Amazon store . Join countless others who have upgraded their home viewing setup with the EAZZE D1, an investment-worthy yet feature-packed projector that stands as a testament to Aurzen's commitment to quality and affordability.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is the entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus.

In a world filled with endless distractions, Aurzen stands out by focusing on what truly matters. Founded with a vision to create a world where important things are always in focus, we are dedicated to designing products that bring people closer together.

Our slogan, "Focus on the Good Stuff," is more than just words; it's a guiding principle that drives everything we do. We believe life's most precious moments deserve to be experienced in their fullest, most immersive form. That's why our products are crafted to deliver unparalleled immersion, versatility, and connection.

For more information, please visit

aurzen.

Photo -

