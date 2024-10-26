Gurugram: Four Burnt To Death Following Short-Circuit In Room

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 26 (IANS) Four people were burnt alive after their rented room caught fire due to an electric short circuit in the Saraswati Enclave area of Gurugram late at night, said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Noor Alam (27), Sahil (22), Aman (17) and Mohammad Mushtaq (22), all natives of Bihar.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire first erupted in an electric appliance in the room and later, it spread in the entire room situated on the first floor of a four-story building.

On receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

According to neighbours, the incident took place around 12.30 a.m. and they immediately informed the fire department and the local police.

"Though we attempted to break into the room, it was locked from the inside,” a neighbour said. Only the room where the four were sleeping was gutted, he said.“Soon after the incident, fire force officers reached the place and doused the fire. The reason for the fire is not known,” he added.

The officials said the cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered from the spot.

So far, the bodies of four people, who were sleeping in their room, have been recovered, a fire official said.

The blaze has been extinguished, and the cooling process is on, he said. Althought the officials said a short-circuit may have caused the fire, an investigation is in progress.