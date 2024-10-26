Afghanistan-A Beat India-A By 20 Runs To Reach ACC Final

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-A advanced to the final of the ACC Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup after defeating India-A by 20 runs in the second semi-final at the Oman Academy.

Skipper Darwish Rasooli won the toss and chose to bat first. Openers Sediqullah Atal and Zubaid Akbari both scored half-centuries, leading Afghanistan to a strong total of 206 runs.

Atal scored 83 off 52 balls, while Akbari contributed 64 off 41, with Atal hitting seven boundaries and four sixes-marking his fourth consecutive half-century in the tournament.

In response, India-A, led by Tilak Varma, managed 186 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Rmandeep Singh was the standout performer for India, scoring 64 runs off just 34 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes.

For Afghanistan, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and Abdul Rahman each took two wickets, while Sharafuddin Ashraf claimed one.

Sediqullah Atal was named player of the match for his impressive performance. Afghanistan-A will face Sri Lanka-A in the tournament final tomorrow (Sunday) at the same venue.

