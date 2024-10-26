Pragjyotika Enterprises Honoured For Textile Innovation In Vanya Silk Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Oct 25 (KNN) In a significant recognition of innovation in the textile sector, M/s Pragjyotika Enterprises, a Guwahati-based MSME unit, has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence for its outstanding contributions as a leading machine in the Vanya Silk Post Cocoon Sector.



The award was presented during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Central Muga Eri Research & Training Institute by of State for Textile & Foreign Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

With a three-decade-long presence in the industry, M/s Pragjyotika Enterprises has established itself as the primary supplier of textile manufacturing machinery across Northeast India.



The company's commitment to regional development has resulted in the distribution of 10,000 to 15,000 machines throughout rural areas, significantly boosting local employment opportunities.

"These kinds of domestic sectors have been the livelihood of the people of Northeast India and have been crucial for employment generation and economic growth of the region," said Manish Jain, CEO, Managing Director and Proprietor, M/s Pragjyotika Enterprises.



His statement underscores the vital role of small and medium enterprises in driving economic growth and employment generation in the region, particularly in areas where large-scale industrialisation is limited.

