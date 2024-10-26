(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) --



1990 -- Iraqi forces placed explosives in more than 300 oil wells in the State of Kuwait, which owns some 1,000 wells, under pretext of confronting by the international coalition.

2010 -- Kuwait national team won the Skeet Grand Prix championship in Kazakhstan.

2010 -- Al-Rai Group announced listing of its shares at Kuwait to be the first media company with in the market.

2020 -- Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel took constitutional oath before Kuwait Amir Nawaf Al-Ahmad as chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and Chairman of the Court of Cassation.



2023 -- The Cabinet approved child allowance to working women in the private sector if their husbands are unable to earn an income. (end)

