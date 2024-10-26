Today In Kuwait's History
Date
10/26/2024 2:08:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) --
1990 -- Iraqi Occupation forces placed explosives in more than 300 oil wells in the State of Kuwait, which owns some 1,000 wells, under pretext of confronting attacks by the international coalition.
2010 -- Kuwait national team won the Skeet Grand Prix championship in Kazakhstan.
2010 -- Al-Rai media Group announced listing of its shares at Kuwait stock exchange to be the first media company with Stocks in the market.
2020 -- Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel took constitutional oath before Kuwait Amir sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and Chairman of the Court of Cassation.
2023 -- The Cabinet approved child allowance to working women in the private sector if their husbands are unable to earn an income. (end)
ag
MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108820000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.