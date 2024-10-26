Indonesia Bans Apple Iphone 16

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Oct 25 (IndianExpress) – The sale, purchase, and use of the 16 have been banned in Indonesia over unmet commitments by Apple.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita announced that any of

Apple's latest model devices operating within the country would be considered illegal, while also cautioning consumers against purchasing it from abroad.

The

iPhone 16, launched globally on September 20, is included in the ban along with the

iPhone 16 Pro

range and the Apple Watch Series 10.

“If there is an iPhone 16 operating in Indonesia, I can confirm it is an illegal device. Please report it to us,” Kartasasmita stated.

The minister further explained that no International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification has been granted for the device.

Why iPhone 16 is banned in Indonesia?

Kartasasmita noted that the necessary permits for the iPhone 16 have not been issued due to unmet commitments from Apple.

According to reports, Apple is yet to fulfil its promised investment in Indonesia. The tech giant committed to investing 1.71 trillion rupiah but has only contributed 1.48 trillion rupiah (£77 million), leaving a shortfall of 230 billion rupiah (£12 million).

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Industry announced,“Apple's iPhone 16 cannot be sold in Indonesia yet because the extension of the TKDN certification is still pending, awaiting further investment fulfilment from Apple.”

For TKDN certification in Indonesia, companies are required to meet a 40 per cent local content value threshold to sell their products in the country. The certification process is directly tied to Apple's commitment to establish research and development centres, known as Apple Academies, within Indonesia.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's Industry Ministry, Febri Hendri Antoni Arif, confirmed that the TKDN certification application for the iPhone 16 remains under review, but is dependent on Apple meeting its investment commitments.