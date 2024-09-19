Saudi Arabia Ranks 14Th Globally, 1St In Arab World On Artificial Intelligence Index

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia achieved the 14th place globally and the first in the Arab world in the Global Artificial Intelligence approved by the United Nations, represented by the Advisory Board for Artificial Intelligence.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, on Thursday, that the Kingdom is the fastest advancing country in the world in artificial intelligence, advancing 17 ranks in the index on the standard of trading in AI.

"This confirms the Kingdom's commitment to adopting and developing the field of artificial intelligence, investing in its technologies, and building national capabilities in this field", SPA added.

This index, launched in 2019, classifies the artificial intelligence landscape through seven main indicators, government strategy, operating environment, infrastructure, research and development, competencies, and trade, from which 122 criteria branch out, with 83 participating countries.(end)

