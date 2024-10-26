عربي


Transgender Candidate Contesting An Election In Sri Lanka For The First Time

Transgender Candidate Contesting An Election In Sri Lanka For The First Time


10/26/2024 4:21:31 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Oct 25 (DailyMirror) – Chanu Nimesha, the Secretary of Women's Affairs of the Sri Lanka Socialist party, has created history by becoming the first transgender individual to contest an election in Sri Lanka.

Nimesha will contest from the Kegalle District.

“I am thankful to Sri Lanka Socialist Party for giving me an opportunity to contest the General Election and thus creating history by fielding a transgender candidate to contest an election for the first time,” Nimesha told media

