LYB Featured In Sustainable Plastics At Fakuma

(MENAFN- 3BL) LYB Executive Vice President of Circular and Low Carbon Solutions Yvonne van der Laan recently spoke with Sustainable Plastics during the 2024 Fakuma tradeshow held in Friedrichshafen, Germany. In the interview, she shared the LYB strategy for advancing circularity in the plastics industry, focusing on the growing demand for sustainable solutions in packaging and automotive. Van der Laan highlighted investments in advanced and mechanical recycling technologies, including the company's proprietary MoReTec and its recent in solvent-based technology. She also emphasized the importance of regulatory frameworks and reaffirmed the company's commitment to European recycling.

The article also highlighted the LYB portfolio, including:



Hostacom foaming material in the new Renault Rafale

CirculenRecover in the new Dacia Duster

Engineered polymers in electric vehicles (EV) and EV charging infrastructure The closed-loop preparation center in Lich, Germany

