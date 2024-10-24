Migrant Worker Shot At, Injured In South Kashmir's Tral
Date
10/24/2024 2:06:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A migrant worker was shot at and injured in South Kashmir Batagund Tral area on Thursday morning.
Quoting official sources, GNS that in a suspected militant attack, one labourer from UP was injured. He has received injury in right finger.
A top Police officer said that we ascertaining the fact how he was injured.
Soon after the incident, joint team of Police and security forces have launched manhunt to nab the attackers.
