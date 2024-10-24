Animal Dermatology Group Expands To Over 90 Doctors With Four New Acquisitions Across Key U.S. Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Animal Dermatology Group continues its strategic expansion with key acquisitions in Maryland, Tennessee, Florida and California.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), announced today it has acquired four dermatology specialty practices, Long Green Animal Dermatology ("LGAD") of Baldwin, MD, Nashville Veterinary Dermatology ("NVD") of Nashville, TN, Animal Dermatology & Allergy ("ADA") of Estero, FL and Dermatology & Allergy for Animals ("DACA") of Santa Barbara, CA. These transactions emphasize ADG's commitment to making state-of-the-art veterinary dermatology care available to pet owners across the country.

Established in 2007, Long Green Animal Dermatology is a specialty practice devoted solely to the diagnosis, treatment and management of skin diseases in companion animals Led by Joseph A. Bernstein, DVM, DACVD and Deirdre F. Vaughan, DVM, DACVD, both board-certified by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology, LGAD provides specialized diagnostics and therapeutic techniques for challenging cases to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients. "We are committed to providing pet owners and their pets with the highest level of care for skin, allergy and ear disease," Drs. Bernstein and Vaughan stated. "Becoming part of the ADG team of veterinary specialists aligns with our dedication to advancing dermatology specialty and supporting the expansion of our services."



Servicing middle Tennessee since 2010, Nashville Veterinary Dermatology was started by Sarah ONeill, VMD, DACVD, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, specializing in acute and chronic skin and ear conditions. Joining Dr. ONeill are two additional board-certified dermatologists, Mandy Ackerman, DVM, DACVD and Lindsay McKay, DVM, DACVD. Dr. ONeill stated, "Our medical team is highly trained to find successful and sustainable solutions to enhance the quality of life for our patients suffering from dermatological diseases." Dr. ONeill added, "The ADG partnership is exciting as it supports our growth and our mutual focus on providing unsurpassed veterinary dermatology care for our patients."

The Animal Dermatology & Allergy clinic was established in 2000 by Glen Burkett, V, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, to serve the needs of veterinarians, their clients, and their pets in southwest Florida. Dr. Burkett stated, "Our service takes pride in applying the latest diagnostic and treatment options for pets with skin, ear and allergy problems." Joined by his wife, Leigh Burkett, DVM, the ADA clinic believes in a collaborative approach, working closely with pet owners and referring veterinarians to ensure the best possible outcomes. "Joining ADG allows us to stay up to date with the latest advancements in veterinary dermatology, utilizing cutting-edge technology and innovative techniques to achieve optimal results" stated Drs. Burkett.

Founded by Dr. Jean Greek, board-certified veterinary dermatologist, in 2011, the Dermatology and Allergy Clinic for Animals serves Santa Barbara, Ventura and the surrounding areas. Dr. Greek has over 30 years of expertise in providing clients with individual attention while addressing their pet's medical needs. Dr. Greek stated, "I always had a great appreciation for ADG and it is exciting to be part of such a collaborative group of veterinary specialists."

"ADG is now providing specialty care in 17 U.S. states," stated Steven Mrha, the CEO of Animal Dermatology Group, "As we expand our services across multiple U.S. markets., partnering with Long Green Animal Dermatology, Nashville Veterinary Dermatology, Animal Dermatology & Allergy as well as Dermatology & Allergy Clinic for Animals allow us to provide pet owners with the highest level of veterinary dermatology specialty care."

Combining strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, ADG's medical team consists of over 90 doctors focused on delivering best-in-class veterinary specialty services across 17 U.S. states.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S. and strives to provide the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG operates veterinary specialty practices throughout the country where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training in veterinary dermatology. For more information, please visit .



