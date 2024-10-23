Restoring Hope Royal Initiative Continues Operations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) -- Medical teams participating in the Royal Initiative "Restoring Hope" continued their efforts to provide medical and therapeutic services to the people and brothers in the Gaza Strip, as part of Jordan's efforts and within the efforts of the medical staff of Jordanian field hospitals in the Gaza Strip to support and assist the sector in Gaza."The medical teams from the Royal Medical Services (RMS) working as part of the Royal Initiative "Restoring Hope" receive amputee patients and visitors from the Gaza Strip and work as one team to do their best to alleviate the effects of suffering and draw a smile on the faces of our brothers in the Gaza Strip," said the commander of the Jordanian field hospital force in South Gaza 4.For his part, the director of the hospital said: "The process of fitting amputees with prosthetic limbs is supervised by a qualified and specialized team with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism," stressing that the process of fitting a limb, although a very delicate operation, can be done in a short time if the injured person is eligible for fitting the limb.The prosthetist explained that the medical teams receive cases of limb amputation from patients of the Royal Initiative "Restoring Hope" and provide health care before and after fitting the limb, adding that about 50 to 60 patients who suffer from limb amputation as a result of injuries and shrapnel visit the prosthetics clinic every week.The medical teams working within the initiative have fitted 102 limbs, including 88 lower limbs and 14 upper limbs, since their arrival in the land of mission until today."Restoring Hope" is a Jordanian initiative launched under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which aims to install artificial limbs for amputees through two mobile clinics for war casualties from the Gaza Strip.