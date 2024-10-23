(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The digital textile printing is experiencing significant growth owing to the technology's ability to offer precise, high-quality prints with vibrant colors and intricate designs for industries like fashion, home decor, and advertising. Unlike traditional printing methods, digital textile printing allows for greater customization and flexibility, meeting the increasing consumer demand for unique and personalized products.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global digital textile printing market is set to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2024 to 2034. This remarkable growth is expected to drive the market from USD 2,989.6 million in 2024 to a forecasted USD 8,897.3 million by 2034, indicating strong demand for advanced printing technologies in the textile industry.



Digital textile printing has revolutionized the textile and fashion industries by offering increased flexibility, superior quality, and environmentally sustainable solutions. This technology allows for direct printing on fabric using digital designs, making it an essential tool for manufacturers seeking to cater to the growing consumer demand for customized, sustainable, and quick-to-market products.

As the fashion, home décor, and advertising industries increasingly adopt digital textile printing, the market is expected to witness steady growth across various regions, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. These regions are home to key industry players and continue to invest in sustainable technologies, further driving demand.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the digital textile printing industry . A key driver is the rising consumer demand for personalized and customized textile products, which digital printing easily facilitates. Unlike traditional printing methods, digital textile printing allows for shorter print runs and faster turnaround times, meeting the needs of today's fast-paced market.

Another growth driver is the industry's increasing focus on sustainability. Digital textile printing produces significantly less waste compared to conventional methods, uses less water, and reduces the need for excess inventory. As sustainability becomes a priority for both consumers and manufacturers, digital textile printing emerges as an attractive solution.

Technological advancements in digital printing equipment, inks, and software are also creating new opportunities. These innovations are improving print quality, durability, and efficiency, enabling manufacturers to expand their product offerings and cater to a wider range of industries, from fashion and home décor to signage and banners.

“The rise in demand for personalized products is driving the adoption of digital textile printing, enabling on-demand production of custom designs. This flexibility allows fashion designers to explore intricate patterns and colors, overcoming the limitations of traditional printing methods,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global Digital Textile Printing Market is projected to grow from USD 2,989.6 million in 2024 to USD 8,897.3 million in 2034.

The market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

Increased demand for sustainable and customizable textile solutions is a primary growth driver. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are key regional markets due to strong industrial adoption of digital printing technology.

Component Insights:

The digital textile printing market can be segmented into various components, including digital textile printers, inks, and software. Digital textile printers hold the largest share of the market, driven by demand from industries such as fashion, home textiles, and advertising. These printers are increasingly preferred due to their efficiency, high-quality output, and versatility across different fabrics.

Ink technology also plays a crucial role in the growth of the market, with pigment inks and sublimation inks gaining traction for their vibrant color output and durability. These inks are designed to work seamlessly with digital printers, providing a superior finish and longer-lasting results compared to traditional dyes.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="797" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/75b15fa9-cc9d-4ca4-be3b-629571828875/digital-textile-printing-market-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Digital Textile Printing Market....png" width="797" />

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Several key trends and determinants are shaping the future of the digital textile printing market. The growing awareness of environmental issues is pushing manufacturers toward eco-friendly solutions, with digital printing emerging as a low-impact alternative to traditional textile printing methods. This shift is expected to accelerate as governments and regulatory bodies introduce stricter environmental standards for the textile industry.

Customization and personalization are major trends driving market growth. As consumers seek unique, tailor-made products, digital textile printing allows for one-off designs and small-batch production, providing businesses with a competitive edge in meeting customer demands.

Furthermore, the rise of fast fashion has significantly impacted the demand for digital textile printing, as brands require quicker production cycles to keep up with evolving trends. Digital printing's ability to produce designs on-demand with minimal setup time has made it the technology of choice for many fashion brands.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The Digital Textile Printing Market is highly competitive, with key players continually innovating to maintain their market positions. Some of the leading companies in the market include:



Seiko Epson

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

D. Gen

RolandDG Corporation

Dover Corporation

Konica Minolta Brother Industries

These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, investing in research and development, and forging strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence. With the demand for digital textile printing continuing to rise, industry leaders are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing trend towards sustainable and customized printing solutions.

View Full Report – Dive into comprehensive market research and future outlook!

Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Printing Process:



Direct To Garment

Dye Sublimation Direct To Fabric



By Ink:



Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse Pigment



By Substrate:



Digital Cotton Printing

Digital Silk Printing

Digital Rayon Printing

Digital Linen Printing

Digital Polyester Printing Others

By End Use:



Clothing

Households

Displays Technical Textiles

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



Japanese Translation -

Future Market Insights (FMI) によると、世界のデジタル テキスタイル プリント市場は予測期間中に大幅な成長を遂げ、2024 年から 2034 年にかけて 12.1% の複合年間成長率 (CAGR) が予測されています。この驚くべき成長により、市場規模は 2024 年の 29 億 8,960 万ドルから 2034 年までに 88 億 9,730 万ドルに達すると予想されており、繊維業界における高度な印刷技術に対する強い需要を示しています。

デジタル テキスタイル プリントは、柔軟性の向上、優れた品質、環境に配慮した持続可能なソリューションを提供することで、繊維およびファッション業界に革命をもたらしました。この技術により、デジタル デザインを使用して生地に直接印刷できるため、カスタマイズされた持続可能な製品や、市場投入までの時間が短い製品に対する高まる消費者の需要に応えようとするメーカーにとって不可欠なツールとなっています。

ファッション、ホーム デコレーション、広告業界でデジタル テキスタイル プリントの採用が進むにつれて、市場はさまざまな地域、特に北米、ヨーロッパ、アジア太平洋地域で着実に成長すると予想されています。これらの地域には主要な業界プレーヤーが拠点を置いており、持続可能な技術への投資を継続して、需要をさらに押し上げています。

成長の原動力と機会:

デジタル テキスタイル プリント業界の成長には、いくつかの要因が寄与しています。主な原動力は、パーソナライズされたカスタマイズされたテキスタイル製品に対する消費者の需要の高まりです。デジタル テキスタイル プリントは、従来の印刷方法とは異なり、印刷回数を減らし、ターンアラウンド タイムを短縮できるため、今日の急速に変化する市場のニーズに対応できます。

もう 1 つの成長の原動力は、業界の持続可能性への関心の高まりです。デジタル テキスタイル プリントは、従来の方法に比べて廃棄物が大幅に少なく、使用する水も少なく、過剰在庫の必要性も減ります。持続可能性が消費者とメーカーの両方にとって優先事項になるにつれて、デジタル テキスタイル プリントは魅力的なソリューションとして浮上しています。

デジタル印刷機器、インク、ソフトウェアの技術的進歩も、新しい機会を生み出しています。これらのイノベーションにより、印刷品質、耐久性、効率が向上し、メーカーは製品ラインナップを拡大し、ファッションやホーム デコレーションから看板やバナーまで、より幅広い業界に対応できるようになりました。

「パーソナライズされた製品に対する需要の高まりが、デジタルテキスタイルプリントの採用を促進し、カスタムデザインのオンデマンド生産を可能にしています。この柔軟性により、ファッションデザイナーは複雑なパターンや色を探求し、従来の印刷方法の限界を克服することができます」と、Future Market Insights (FMI) のパッケージング担当主任コンサルタント、Ismail Sutaria 氏は述べています。

市場調査からの主なポイント:

. 世界のデジタルテキスタイルプリント市場は、2024 年の 29 億 8,960 万米ドルから 2034 年には 88 億 9,730 万米ドルに成長すると予測されています。

. 市場は、予測期間 (2024 年から 2034 年) 中に 12.1% の堅調な CAGR を記録すると予想されています。

. 持続可能でカスタマイズ可能なテキスタイルソリューションに対する需要の増加が、主な成長の原動力です。

. 北米、ヨーロッパ、アジア太平洋地域は、デジタル印刷技術の産業的採用が盛んなため、主要な地域市場です。

コンポーネントの洞察:

デジタルテキスタイルプリント市場は、デジタルテキスタイルプリンター、インク、ソフトウェアなど、さまざまなコンポーネントに分割できます。デジタル テキスタイル プリンターは、ファッション、ホーム テキスタイル、広告などの業界からの需要に牽引され、市場で最大のシェアを占めています。これらのプリンターは、効率性、高品質の出力、さまざまな生地への汎用性により、ますます好まれています。

インク技術も市場の成長に重要な役割を果たしており、顔料インクと昇華インクは、鮮やかな色の出力と耐久性で注目を集めています。これらのインクは、デジタル プリンターとシームレスに連携するように設計されており、従来の染料と比較して優れた仕上がりと長持ちする結果を提供します。

市場の成長、トレンド、機会の主な決定要因:

いくつかの主要なトレンドと決定要因が、デジタル テキスタイル プリント市場の将来を形作っています。環境問題に対する意識の高まりにより、メーカーは環境に優しいソリューションへと向かっており、デジタル プリントは従来のテキスタイル プリント方法に代わる環境負荷の少ない方法として浮上しています。政府や規制機関がテキスタイル業界に対してより厳しい環境基準を導入するにつれて、この変化は加速すると予想されます。

カスタマイズとパーソナライゼーションは、市場の成長を促進する主要なトレンドです。消費者がユニークでオーダーメイドの製品を求める中、デジタルテキスタイルプリントは、一回限りのデザインや小ロット生産を可能にし、企業に顧客の要求を満たす競争上の優位性をもたらします。

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports in Packaging Domain:

Global sales of digitally printed pouches were valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and are expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2031.

The global disposable cups market sales is set to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 16.2 billion by 2033.

The digital printing film market revenue is expected to reach USD 15.3 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 4.5%, potentially reaching USD 23.6 billion by 2034.

The demand for recyclable cups is expected to remain robust, concluding at a valuation of USD 754.2 Million by the end of 2032. Expected to flourish at a value CAGR of 5.3%.

The global digital label printing industry is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion in 2023, with a forecasted CAGR of 5.3%, growing to USD 18.54 billion by 2033.

The Vending Cups Market size is estimated to hold a 3.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from USD 2.2 billion in 2023 to USD 3.1 billion in 2033.

The global digital printing packaging market revenue is expected to reach USD 18.67 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.1%, growing to USD 30.70 billion by 2033.

The edible cups market share is expected to rise to USD 89 million by 2033. The sales of edible cups are expected to record a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global beverage packaging demand is estimated to secure a valuation of USD 142.3 billion in 2024. The industry is anticipated to reach a value of USD 194.3 billion by 2034.

The global sales of beverage cups market are estimated to reach a value of USD 8.8 billion by 2031. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.



Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube