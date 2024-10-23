XY Sense Launches Presence: Wireless Solution For Real-Time Monitoring Of Compact Office Spaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New sensor enables companies to unlock occupancy insights from office phone booths, small meeting rooms and focus areas, without a wired install.​

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XY Sense , the real-time workplace occupancy sensor based in New York and Melbourne, today announced the launch of XY Sense Presence, a cutting-edge wireless sensor designed specifically for real-time occupancy monitoring in small meeting rooms, phone booths, and other compact office spaces.

XY Sense Presence delivers the same market-leading accuracy and privacy-preserving benefits as XY Sense's flagship Area sensors, but in a streamlined, cost-effective package tailored for smaller spaces. This addition to the XY Sense portfolio makes it easier than ever for organizations to unlock actionable insights from spaces often overlooked in occupancy analysis.

“With the launch of Presence, we're broadening our coverage to include smaller, high-demand spaces where rapid occupancy feedback is essential in today's hybrid workplaces. Presence ensures workplace leaders can understand how every square foot of their office space is being used, while adhering to the highest privacy standards,” said Luke Murray, Chief Technology Officer of XY Sense.

Key Features of XY Sense Presence:

. Privacy-First, Wireless Design: Presence is a wireless, battery-powered Passive Infrared (PIR) sensor that offers ultra-streamlined installation, 3-year battery life and secure LoRaWAN connectivity. The sensor detects human heat and movement but does not capture or store images, making it fully compliant with GDPR and CCPA privacy regulations.

. Accurate, Real-Time Occupancy Insights: Like all XY Sense solutions, Presence is both highly accurate and real time. The sensor has a tested motion detection accuracy of ~99% and updates XY Sense live views and APIs in <1 minute from motion detection.

. Seamless Integration and Scale: Each Presence sensor connects to the cloud-based XY Sense analytics platform via a single Presence Gateway per floor, making it possible to manage hundreds of Presence sensors with ease. Simple adhesive-based installation options keep costs low for spaces where line of sight and wiring access can be challenging.

. Presence sensor data is fully integrated into XY Sense live views, analytics suite and API, allowing workplace teams to access real-time occupancy insights, historical reporting, and predictive analytics from multi-sensor deployments with ease.

XY Sense Presence is available now through a flexible Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model or CAPEX purchase with an annual platform subscription.

Get Started with XY Sense Presence: Organizations interested in seeing XY Sense Presence in action can schedule a live demo with the XY Sense team to experience real-time occupancy monitoring firsthand.

For more information, visit or contact the XY Sense team at ....

About XY Sense

XY Sense is the actionable occupancy intelligence platform for corporate real estate teams. Our privacy-first, AI-powered Sensors and Workplace Analytics Platform deliver the richest real-time insights and integration capabilities for workplace teams working to control real estate costs, boost space productivity, and orchestrate office environments that people love. With superior coverage (95 sqm/1,022 sqft/20 desks), real-time accuracy (<1ft every 2 secs), powerful integration capabilities and more sustainable installation capabilities (~80% less cabling required,) XY Sense has become the occupancy intelligence platform of choice for companies looking to drive ROI from workplace real estate. XY Sense has offices in Australia, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, serving customers in over 19 countries. For more information, visit xysense

