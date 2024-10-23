(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global

Flavonoids Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 466.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.26%

during the forecast period. Rising awareness of benefits associated with flavonoids

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus of vendors on new product development. However,

stringent regulations and quality standards for dietary supplements and functional foods

poses a challenge - Key market players include Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Biosynth Ltd., Bordas SA, Cayman Chemical Co, Conagen Inc., Extrasynthese, Foodchem International Corp, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corp., FutureCeuticals Inc, Givaudan SA, Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Indena S.p.A., Indofine Chemical Co. Inc.

, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lianyuan Kangbiotech Co. Ltd, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sigma Aldrich Chemicals Pvt Ltd, and Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global flavonoids market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Quercetin, Catechins, Anthocyanins, and Others), Application (Food and beverages, Dietary supplements, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Biosynth Ltd., Bordas SA, Cayman Chemical Co, Conagen Inc., Extrasynthese, Foodchem International Corp, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corp., FutureCeuticals Inc, Givaudan SA, Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Indena S.p.A., Indofine Chemical Co. Inc.

, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lianyuan Kangbiotech Co. Ltd, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sigma Aldrich Chemicals Pvt Ltd, and Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global flavonoids market is witnessing significant growth due to an increasing focus on new product launches by vendors. Companies are actively developing and introducing innovative flavonoid-rich products to cater to the growing consumer demand for health-enhancing and functional foods. This trend is driven by the rising awareness of the health benefits of flavonoids, expanding applications, and the need for differentiation in a saturated market. For instance, Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. Introduced bio+Quercitrin, an enhanced form of Quercetin with improved absorption, offering six times better bioavailability. Similarly, Conagen's successful development of antioxidant kaempferol through precision fermentation enables brands to use clean and sustainable kaempferol, a potent flavonoid found in tea, fruits, and vegetables. The recognized health-promoting properties and increasing consumer awareness of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are projected to drive the demand for kaempferol during the forecast period. Thus, the focus on new product development will continue to fuel the growth of the global flavonoids market.



The Flavonoids market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. These natural plant-based compounds, found in fruits, vegetables, flowers, and certain plants, offer numerous health benefits. Flavonoids are known for their antioxidant properties, which help protect against environmental stress and inflammation. Functional foods and nutraceuticals are popular areas for Flavonoid innovation, with a focus on personalized nutrition and bioavailability. Extraction technologies are improving to ensure maximum benefit from these natural ingredients. Organic, clean label, and sustainable sourcing are key trends in the market. Anti-aging products, fortified foods, and dietary supplements are popular applications. Anthocyanin, isoflavones, and other polyphenolic chemicals are popular compounds. Health-conscious consumers are turning to plant-based diets for immunity boosting and disease prevention, including cardiovascular disease and cancer. E-commerce platforms are making it easier for consumers to access these products, while natural cosmetics and personal care items offer additional revenue opportunities. The market is also seeing innovation in areas like anti-inflammatory capabilities, eco-friendly farming, and genetic testing. Overall, the future of the Flavonoids market looks bright as consumers continue to demand natural, sustainable, and effective solutions for their health and wellness needs.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The global flavonoids market faces substantial regulatory challenges due to varying frameworks governing their use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals . For instance, the FDA in the US demands rigorous safety and efficacy data for health claims, while the European Union's EFSA enforces strict regulations on health claims and product labels. These regulations necessitate extensive documentation and evidence, leading to delays and increased costs. Compliance with different labeling, marketing, and claim requirements further complicates market entry. Smaller companies and new entrants may find navigating these diverse regulatory environments a significant barrier. Changes in regulations or new legislative requirements can also necessitate product modifications, adding to operational burdens and potentially hindering market growth. The Flavonoids market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. Anthocyanins, isoflavones, and flavones are key plant polyphenols driving this trend, found in various sources like vegetables, fruits, flowers, and fortified products. Environmental stress affects the production of these pigments , making sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly farming essential. Consumers seek out functional food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics for their anti-inflammatory properties, immunity boosting, and cancer prevention capabilities. Regulatory constraints and food safety standards necessitate rigorous testing, including genetic testing for optimal nutritional demands. Polyphenolic chemicals, such as those found in berries, are in high demand for their health-promoting substances. Animal feed and nutritional supplements also utilize these bioactive components. Overall, the market faces challenges in meeting consumer demands while adhering to regulations and ensuring ethical and sustainable sourcing.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This flavonoids market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Quercetin

1.2 Catechins

1.3 Anthocyanins 1.4 Others



2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Dietary supplements 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Quercetin-

The Flavonoids market refers to the global trade of these natural compounds, primarily derived from plants. These bioactive compounds are known for their antioxidant properties and various health benefits. Major applications include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries. Key players in this market focus on research and development to expand their product portfolios and meet growing consumer demand for natural health solutions.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Flavonoids are a large class of plant polyphenols, serving as essential nutrients with significant health benefits. They function as pigments, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents in various fruits, vegetables , flowers, and other plant-based sources. Flavonoids contribute to the health-promoting properties of functional foods and nutraceuticals, including isoflavones, flavones, and anthocyanins. Extraction technologies play a crucial role in obtaining these valuable compounds from their natural sources, with sustainable sourcing being a growing concern. Personalized nutrition and bioavailability are key considerations in the utilization of flavonoids, as individual nutritional demands and regulatory constraints vary. Polyphenolic chemicals, including flavonoids, have been linked to cancer prevention and anti-inflammatory capabilities. Environmental stress and plant physiology also influence the production and concentration of these health-promoting substances. Dietary supplements and nutritional supplements are popular forms of flavonoid intake, with berry consumption being a rich source.

Market Research Overview

Flavonoids are a large and diverse class of plant-derived compounds, known for their antioxidant properties and various health benefits. These natural pigments are found abundantly in fruits, vegetables, flowers, and certain plants, and have gained significant attention in the health and nutrition industry due to their functional food, nutraceutical, and cosmetic applications. Flavonoids exhibit anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging properties, making them essential components of personalized nutrition and eco-friendly farming practices. The demand for flavonoid-rich organic products continues to grow as health-conscious consumers seek clean label , sustainable sourcing, and eco-friendly farming methods. Key applications of flavonoids include fortified foods, dietary supplements, and functional food and beverage products. Anthocyanins, isoflavones, flavones, and other polyphenolic chemicals contribute to the immunity-boosting, cardiovascular disease prevention, and cancer prevention capabilities of these health-promoting substances. The flavonoid market is driven by the increasing popularity of plant-based diets, personalized nutrition, and the growing demand for natural ingredients in various industries. Extraction technologies and regulatory constraints play a crucial role in ensuring the bioavailability and safety of flavonoid-based products. Flavonoids have applications in various industries, including functional foods, nutraceuticals, natural cosmetics, and animal feed. Their antioxidant properties make them valuable in anti-aging products, while their anti-inflammatory capabilities contribute to immune health and inflammatory disease prevention. E-commerce platforms have made it easier for consumers to access flavonoid-rich products, including powders, liquids, and fortified foods, from the comfort of their homes. The market for flavonoids is expected to continue growing as consumers seek out natural, health-promoting substances to meet their nutritional demands and improve their overall wellbeing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Quercetin



Catechins



Anthocyanins

Others

Application



Food And Beverages



Dietary Supplements

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED