Tickets Now Available For Mustard Seed Christmas Market

Mustard Seed Christmas Market

Vintage Goods from Local Vendors

Handcrafted Goods from 100+ Local Vendors

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mustard Seed Market, hosted by Rustic Grains, is pleased to announce that tickets are now available for the Winter Christmas , scheduled for November 22-24 at the Clermont County Fairgrounds. This seasonal event will feature over 100 local vendors offering a wide variety of handcrafted goods, holiday décor, vintage items, and more.Visitors can explore an eclectic mix of vendor booths featuring products from local artisans, including one-of-a-kind crafts, jewelry, home décor, and unique gifts for the holiday season. The event is particularly appealing to those who enjoy flea market experiences, craft fairs, and antique hunting, as it provides a diverse range of items that cater to these interests.In addition to shopping, attendees will experience live music, a variety of food trucks, and cozy firepits throughout the venue. The family-friendly market also offers activities for children, making it an ideal holiday outing for all ages. With its focus on locally made goods, Mustard Seed Market provides a great opportunity to support small businesses during the holiday season.The market will be open from 4:00-8:00pm on Friday, November 22nd, 10:00-4:00pm on Saturday, November 23rd, and 10:00-3:00pm on Sunday, November 24th at the Clermont County Fairgrounds, a spacious venue that offers nearby parking and plenty of room for browsing the many vendors. Tickets are now available for purchase online, with limited availability at the gate during the event.For more information, including ticket details, visit the official Mustard Seed Market website .

