Qadsiya, Qatar's Al-Arabi Play Draw Match In Gulf Cups Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team Qadsiya on Wednesday played a 1-1 match against the Qatari Al-Arabi in match played as part of the second group competitions of the Gulf clubs tournament. The games proceed until April 15 next year. The top winner will be awarded USD three million and the second USD one million. (end) sss

