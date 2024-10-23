Sikkim’S Opposition Party SDF Announces Candidate For Upcoming Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Gangtok, Oct 23 (IANS) Sikkim's regional opposition party, the Sikkim Front (SDF) on Wednesday announced its candidate for the upcoming bypolls in the state.

The party has announced that Daniel Rai will contest from the Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituency as the SDF candidate.

Meanwhile, the ruling party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s candidate Aditya Golay already submitted his nomination from the Soreng-Chakung Assembly Constituency on Monday.

The nomination was received by the Returning Officer for Soreng District, Dhiraj Subedi.

Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 2019-2024, Aditya Golay was announced as SKM candidate for the upcoming bypolls in the state on Sunday.

He is the son of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Another candidate of SKM, Satish Chandra Rai also submitted his nomination from the Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituency.

The two Assembly constituencies in Sikkim, which were left vacant after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigned from their respective seats, will go to polls on November 13, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The Soreng-Chakung Assembly constituency fell vacant after the resignation of Chief Minister Tamang as he had contested from two seats during the 2024 Sikkim Assembly election.

The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, mandates that a legislator relinquish one of two Assembly constituencies within 14 days after the declaration of election results and can only represent one Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister earlier said,“I apologise to the people of the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency as I have decided to step aside, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve you as your legislator.”

Tamang was born in the Soreng-Chakung Constituency and his mother still resides in their home.

Meanwhile, the Namchi-Singhithang seat was left vacant after the resignation of Krishna Kumari Rai.

Tamang contested this year's state Assembly polls from two constituencies and won both seats by a margin of more than 7,000 votes.

His party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha swept the elections by winning 31 out of a total of 32 Assembly seats in the state.