Microsoft Business Applications Partner Joins Contact Centre Launch At The 20Th CCAS Symposium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microsoft Solutions Partner Unify Dots to showcase Microsoft Dynamics 365 Solutions and Dynamics 365 Contact Center at CCAS Contact Centre Symposium

Diamond Sponsor Microsoft invities Microsoft Prestige Partners to the 20th annual CCAS Contact Centre Symposium to showcase features and capabilities of the newly-launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center

- Manish Chhalani, Head of APAC SINGAPORE, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unify Dots joins CCAS Symposium as Microsoft Partner showcasing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Centre with its solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365.The Contact Centre Symposium and CC-APAC Expo is an annual event hosted by the Contact Centre Association of Singapore to showcase AI-powered customer experience and personalized interactions that will set the stage for the future of contact centers. The event will be held on October 23-24, 2024, at the Sentosa Equarius Hotel and will mark the official launch of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Centre in Singapore.Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center is a comprehensive cloud-based solution that combines communication tools, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI). Now enhanced with Copilot capabilities, it enables organizations to manage customer interactions efficiently across various channels, delivering seamless communication. The digital self-service allows customers to resolve their concerns without waiting for an available agent, creating a more personalized customer experience. It also integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365, other Microsoft services, and other CRM software, ensuring streamlined workflows and data sharing.Attendees from across the Asia Pacific will come together to explore new opportunities and contribute their knowledge to the evolving landscape of customer experience. As a member of the ASEAN Microsoft Partner Prestige Club, Unify Dots will demonstrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center with its Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Insurance solution.“We're very excited to participate in the 20th Contact Centre Symposium and the CC-APAC Expo. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center allows us to provide our clients with a streamlined solution that redefines customer interactions, improves efficiency and elevates customer experience. At Unify Dots, we are dedicated to using the latest solutions that not only improve efficiency but also reshape the way businesses connect with their customers.” - Manish Chhalani, Head of APACUnify Dots encourages attendees to visit the Microsoft booth at the CCaS Contact Centre Symposium to learn about their extensive Microsoft solutions and how to leverage the full capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center.About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.For more information, please visit .

Shanelle Gavina

Unify Dots

+65 3165 0911

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.