Berry Street Now Providing Dietitian Services For The Mayo Clinic Diet Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Berry Street, one of the largest dietitian networks in the U.S., is now delivering high-quality 1:1 nutrition care to The Mayo Diet members.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Berry Street , one of the largest dietitian networks in the U.S., is teaming up with The Mayo Clinic Diet to deliver high-quality 1:1 nutrition care to The Mayo Clinic Diet members. This collaboration aims to tackle the growing nutrition crisis in the United States, where over half of Americans are affected by chronic conditions linked to poor dietary habits.

With a comprehensive network of nearly 1,000 Registered Dietitians nationwide, Berry Street is working to connect Mayo Clinic Diet members with experienced medical nutrition therapy professionals across 200+ specialties, including heart health, diabetes, weight loss, and more. The collaboration with Mayo Clinic will further expand access to personalized nutrition support for individuals seeking to improve their health through informed dietary choices.

“For over 150 years, Mayo Clinic has continually raised the bar for healthcare in the U.S. - so it is no surprise that The Mayo Clinic Diet is at the forefront of the preventative care movement.” said Noah Kotlove, Co-founder & CEO of Berry Street.“By expanding access to nutrition counseling, Berry Street can empower Mayo Clinic Diet members to take control of their health and ultimately reduce the impact of diet-related chronic conditions.”

Berry Street partners with over 1,250 insurance plans, including those with Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, ensuring that nutrition care is accessible and affordable for a diverse range of patients. The collaboration will enhance the support available to members of the Mayo Clinic Diet, allowing for dedicated, 1:1 care.

“The Mayo Clinic Diet is committed to advancing the health and wellness of our members, and we recognize the critical role individualized nutrition plays in achieving this goal,” said Tara Schmidt, M. Ed., RDN, lead registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic.“The Mayo Clinic Diet has been ranked as the #1 commercial weight loss program by US News & World Report in 2024, and we're excited to build on this success by offering our members expert dietitian services with Berry Street, helping them make informed dietary decisions that promote better health outcomes.”

Through this collaboration, Berry Street will provide The Mayo Clinic Diet members with access to a range of services, including personalized meal planning, nutritional counseling, and ongoing support to help individuals achieve their health goals.

About Berry Street

Berry Street is dedicated to addressing the nutrition crisis in America by connecting patients with dietitians for 1-on-1 counseling covered by health insurance. With a vast network of nearly 1,000 Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, ranging from individual specialists to large group practices, and partnerships with major insurance providers nationwide, Berry Street drives improved patient outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.

About Mayo Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Diet

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education, and research. The organization strives to provide compassionate care and support to patients, utilizing a team-based approach to health and wellness. Mayo Clinic Diet is a digital weight loss program inspired by 200 years of Mayo Clinic healthcare expertise. The program meets you wherever you are on your journey to a healthy weight. The Mayo Clinic Diet has been ranked as the #1 commercial weight loss program by US News & World Report in 2024.

