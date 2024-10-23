Sikh team gives USD500K bounty for Indian diplomat

(MENAFN) Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan secessionist organization banned in India, has announced a substantial $500,000 bounty on Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma. This development comes amidst escalating tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa, triggered by accusations from the Canadian that Indian officials have been engaged in criminal activities on Canadian soil. These allegations include the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.



In a reciprocal move, both India and Canada recently expelled each other's diplomats after Canadian police linked Indian officials to these alleged criminal activities. In response to these serious accusations, New Delhi firmly rejected Canada’s claims and declared its intention to withdraw its diplomatic personnel, citing a lack of confidence in Ottawa's ability to ensure their safety.



Later that same day, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the head of Sikhs for Justice and a prominent advocate for Khalistan, released a statement on social media platform X, emphasizing that the group has set aside a significant budget to track Verma’s movements and hold him accountable for his purported involvement in Nijjar's killing, even if he leaves Canada. Pannun also revealed that the group had reached out to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging him to investigate and expel Verma, equating his position to that of an ambassador. The statement lauded Trudeau for his “unwavering commitment” to delivering justice.



Pannun, who holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada, has been designated a “terrorist” by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs since 2020 due to his advocacy for Khalistan, which India views as a challenge to its sovereignty and integrity.



This incident underscores the volatile nature of relations between India and Canada, particularly regarding issues tied to the Sikh diaspora and separatist movements. As both countries navigate these tensions, the involvement of groups like Sikhs for Justice highlights the complexities of international diplomacy and the implications of advocacy for independence movements on global political landscapes.

