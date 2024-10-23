North America Is Expected To Dominated Hematology Diagnostics Market Owing To High Rate Of Patients Suffering From Blood Disorder

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

High prevalence of anemia, infection, hemophilia, and blood clotting is influencing demand of the market. Bleeding syndromes such as hemophilia & blood clots and blood cancer are some types of blood conditions, increasing demand for fully automated hematology analyzers. Additionally, genetic blood disorder, increasing geriatric population, and rising healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awereness about the is also supporting the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

The global hematology diagnostic market is segmented into product type, test, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into hematology analyzer, flow cytometers, and consumables. The hematology analyzer if further sub-segmented into fully-automated hematology analyzers and semi-automated hematology analyzers. Whereas, consumable segment is sub-segmented into reagents, stains, controls & calibrators, and others. The hematology analyzer segment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period 2018–2025. The growing adoption of POC testing, hematology products attached with the rising preference towards automation, the increasing trend of reagent rental business model are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the test, the market is segmented into anemia, hemoglobinopathy, leukemia/lymphoma phenotyping, hematology pathophysiology, complete blood count (CBC), and others.

On the basis end-user, the market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial, service providers, government reference laboratories, research and academic institutes, others. The commercial service provider segment is expected to drive the market owing to the growing awareness for hematology testing, switch from manual testing to automation testing, and benefits provide by these providers as compared to hospitals such as reasonable service costs, well-organized turnaround time, and efficient management for sample collection.

Regional Analysis

The

global hematology diagnostic market

is divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



North America is expected to dominate the global hematology diagnostic market owing to the increasing rate of patients suffering from blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, leukemia and others.

Europe is expected

to witness

significant growth in the coming year. This is attributed to, increasing the prevalence of blood disorder is propelling growth of the hematology diagnostic market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of leukemia in European contrives is driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2019–2026. This is attributed to increasing geriatric population and improvement is technology. Additionally, increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnosis devices and rising purchasing power of consumers are fueling the hematology diagnostic market in APAC.

LAMEA is exhibiting steady growth due to high cost associated with diagnostic and poor healthcare insurance coverage for diagnostic procedures in the region.

Competitive Players

Beckman Coulter, Inc.Siemens HealthineersMindray Medical International LimitedF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Sysmex CorporationAbbott LaboratoriesHoriba, Ltd.Boule Diagnostics ABBio Rad laboratoriesSigma Aldrich Co Recent Developments

Recent Developments



March 2022 - New antipsychotic drug tests were introduced by Beckman Coulter for use in the diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders. The company has partnered with Saladax Biomedical, Inc. to distribute blood tests for gauging antipsychotic drug levels in people with mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. August 2022 - Partnership between ABBOTT and WEIGHT WATCHERS will help people with diabetes reach their health and fitness goals.

Segmentation

By Product TypeInstrumentAnalyzerFlow CytometersConsumablesReagentsStainsOthersBy TestAnemiaHemoglobinopathyLeukemia/Lymphoma PhenotypingHematology PathophysiologyComplete Blood Count (CBC)OthersBy End-UserHospital LaboratoriesDiagnostics LabsOthers