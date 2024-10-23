Qatar To Participate In Arab Volleyball Championship
Date
10/23/2024 4:25:32 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari beach volleyball team and the women's team are participating in the third Arab university beach games championship, which will be held in the city of Agadir, Morocco, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) and will continue until Oct. 27.
There are nine countries participating: Qatar, Lebanon, Oman, Tunisia, Libya, Iraq, Egypt, Mauritania, and Morocco. Qatar's participation comes in the framework of the volleyball association's efforts to develop the game.
