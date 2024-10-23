The Seventy Ninth Group Champions Women In Sports With Abu Dhabi Harlequins Collaboration

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) Abu Dhabi, UAE - October 23, 2024 – The Seventy Ninth Group collaborated with Abu Dhabi Harlequins, a grassroots, volunteer-run club, as the title sponsor, supporting the club’s first-ever all-female tournament, the Seventy Ninth Sevens on October 19, 2024. This community event celebrated the achievements of female and aimed to empower girls and women of all ages to showcase their talent and passion for rugby.



The featured players from mini teams to senior squads, highlighting the vital role of sports in building confidence, teamwork, and resilience. From a young age, these athletes are taught the value of collaboration, perseverance, and self-belief, skills that will serve them well on the field and in life.



“At The Seventy Ninth Group, we believe that empowerment extends beyond the financial realm. Just as we help our clients build their futures, we are proud to support initiatives that foster strength, resilience, and opportunity.” commented Natalie Bellis, CEO of The Seventy Ninth Group “This tournament is not just about rugby; it's about inspiring the next generation of female leaders, on and off the field, by promoting confidence, teamwork, and perseverance.”



Additionally, throughout October, the Harlequins have pledged to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as a tribute to the cause, athletes wore Quins Pink Socks during the tournament. Priced at AED 50, these socks are available to the public, with all profits going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.



“The tournament also served as a tribute to Eleni Dodds, a former Harlequins player who competed from the girls' squads through to U18s who at 20 years old, was diagnosed with stage IV bone cancer,” said Candice Woodhouse Junior Manager of the Abu Dhabi Harlequins. “We continue to honour her memory through our support of the Teenage Cancer Trust. This event, in collaboration with The Seventy Ninth Group, contributed to the charity’s efforts to support young people affected by cancer.”



The partnership underscored a shared commitment to community, inclusion, and youth empowerment. The landmark event celebrated female athletes' achievements while highlighting the importance of equality and opportunity in sports.



