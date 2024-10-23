Philippines: One Dead, Three Injured In Road Crash
(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Oct 23 (IANS) A speeding sedan car carrying five people rammed into a parked 10-wheeler truck in Rizal province, east of Manila, killing one and injuring three, Police said.
Police said the crash happened before 4 a.m. local time, before dawn on Tuesday, along a highway in Antipolo City, resulting in the death of one at the scene.
The injured were all taken to a hospital for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.
Police said the car, travelling at high speed, rammed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadside.
Police have taken into custody the truck driver as the investigation rolls on to determine the cause of the fatal crash.
