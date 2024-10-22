Targus Expands Offerings Designed For Commuters With The Arrival Of Its New 16 Transit 4-Wheel Rolling Laptop Case

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New rolling laptop case makes commuting effortless for professionals and students hauling a heavy workload with its spacious yet lightweight design, protective laptop sleeve, and smooth four-wheel rolling system

Targus® – the number one third-party docking station and laptop case brand in the US1

and a leader in mobile computing accessories –

today announced the arrival of its new 16" Transit 4-Wheel Rolling Laptop Case designed for commuting professionals and students who regularly carry a heavy workload. This durable, lightweight four-wheel roller simplifies mobile lifestyles by allowing professionals and students on the go to stay organized and productive throughout their day, while keeping their tech and gear protected.

The new Targus® 16” Transit 4-Wheel Rolling Laptop Case makes commuting effortless.

"Our new rolling laptop case is perfect for professionals, teachers, and students who commute frequently and need to carry a heavy workload daily. It helps them stay organized, connected, and protected without the strain of carrying bulky items like documents and work gear on their backs and arms," says David Dorantes , Director of Product Marketing, Targus.

According to a May 2024 Gallup survey that analyzed work arrangements and locations among U.S. full-time, remote-capable employees, 53% of respondents work in hybrid environments while 21% work on-site. Additionally, a recent Pew Research Center survey found that three in five American workers do not have jobs that can be carried out remotely.

The 16" Transit 4-Wheel Rolling Laptop Case (TBR044GL) is a sleek, classic-looking laptop case that is durable, lightweight, and easy to maneuver with its smooth, four-wheel rolling design. It features a large main compartment for garments, files, or books and a secondary compartment with a padded sleeve to store and protect a 15-16" laptop. It has other travel-friendly features, as well, like a top quick-access pocket for small essentials, front pocket with organization panel, and hideaway telescopic handle that stores neatly away. It is perfectly suited for carrying through airport checkpoints and storing onboard a flight with ease and efficiency. Compact and lightweight, this rolling laptop case is 16.25"x8.0"x17.0" (L x W x H) and

weighs ~5.31 lbs. while still offering plenty of spacious compartments for tech and personal items. Durable and made to last, this high-quality rolling laptop case is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Targus offers a wide range of products designed for on-the-go professionals and students, from its rolling laptop bags and other commuter-friendly laptop bags and cases to tech accessories like keyboards and mice , docking stations and accessories , portable laptop stands and chill mats , conferencing solutions , chargers and power adapters , privacy screens , and more to make their lives easier and more productive.

The new 16" Transit 4-Wheel Rolling Laptop case can be purchased now at Targus and participating retailers. For additional product details, availability, and pricing, visit Targus .

For more than 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike - connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than

3 million

universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Discover Targus at Targus and on our blog

* Targus global sales results: units + revenue, 2019-2023.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales, ending June 2024 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, ending June 2024

Targus is a registered trademark of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

