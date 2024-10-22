Untappd For Business Revolutionizes Digital Menu Customization With AI-Powered Design Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Untappd for Business - Logo





Untappd for Business "Design with AI" delivers effortless digital menu customization for bars, restaurants, breweries, and retail businesses.

AI Enhancement Delivers Unparalleled Digital Menu Customization for Bars, Restaurants, Breweries, and Retail Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Glass

and Untappd for Business , the leading global menu publishing platform for restaurants, bars, breweries, and other food and beverage retail outlets, today announced the launch of an innovative AI-powered feature enabling real-time effortless design and enhancement of digital menus. This groundbreaking tool leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform the way businesses create and edit their digital menus.

Powered by a Large Language Model (LLM) that integrates seamlessly with the Untappd for Business digital menu platform, the new feature allows users to design and customize their menus through an intuitive, conversational AI-driven interface. By capturing real-time AI feedback, users can easily refine and perfect their menu presentations, ensuring a personalized experience tailored to their brand.

We will continue to leverage AI to enhance our products that serve nearly 20,000 SaaS customers globally.

Post this

With straightforward commands such as "make the menu appear more elegant" or "apply a gradient background," users can seamlessly adjust layouts, fonts, colors, and more. This allows outlets to personalize their digital menus to align with their brands, seasonal themes, or special events.

"We're excited to harness the power of AI technology for Untappd for Business," said Tony Fuger, Director of Product at Next Glass. "This new feature gives our customers unparalleled control and creativity over their menus, allowing them to deliver an engaging, custom experience for their guests."

Key features include:

AI-Powered Customizations: The tool harnesses the power of an LLM to understand how Untappd for Business digital menus are structured and provides context-aware customizations based on the user's interactions.

Real-Time AI Feedback Loop: With each adjustment, the AI adapts and learns from the user's directions and tailors iterative design requests to help achieve the desired outcome seamlessly.

Instant Preview and Real-Time Updates: Each design update is instantly reflected in the user's browser preview or live on their digital menus enabling businesses to see and deploy changes in real time.

"We will continue to leverage AI to enhance our products that serve nearly 20,000 SaaS customers globally," said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. "This Design with AI feature for Untappd for Business is the vanguard for Next Glass's drive to deliver tangible value via AI-powered features and enhancements across our product suite. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring our customers have access to cutting-edge tools in order to streamline their operations, save time and money, and elevate guest engagement."

Nearly 20,000 existing Untappd for Business customers in over 75 countries have immediate access to this new feature. Businesses looking to try Untappd for Business and the new Design with AI feature can visit to sign up for a free trial or book a demo.

About Untappd for Business

Trusted by nearly 20,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, and other alcohol retailers in over 75 countries globally, Untappd for Business is the leading food and drinks menu publishing and promotional platform. Leveraging unparalleled databases on beer, wine, and spirits items and dozens of ready-made templates for digital, print, QR code, and website menus, Untappd for Business provides customers with mobile- and web-based software to build and edit menus in a fraction of the time of competing solutions. Additionally, Untappd for Business provides rich promotional and data insights capabilities.

About Next Glass

Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software and content platforms to consumers, retailers, and brewers, including:

Consumers: Untappd , BeerAdvocate , Hop Culture

Retailers: Untappd for Business , Oznr

Brewers: Ollie (brewery management platform)

Contact: Tyler Kairys, [email protected]

SOURCE Next Glass

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED