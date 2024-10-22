Skillable Customer Quest Software Recognized In The Brandon Hall Grouptm HCM Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Through Skillable, Quest Software was able to reskill over 1,000 partners to improve sales velocity and customer support.

- Jamie Coleman, VP of Customer Experience at Quest Software

NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in performance-based and skill validation, in partnership with Quest Software , has won a coveted Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Award.

The joint project with Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection, and security software provider, received a Bronze award in“Unique or innovative L&D program”. This demonstrates the significant results its new partner enablement program is having on growth, sales and technical support.

'We congratulate the Skillable team on this well-deserved award,” said Jamie Coleman, Vice President of Customer Experience at Quest Software.“Thanks to their professionalism and understanding of our vision, we succeeded in accelerating the development of new learning content and seamlessly integrating learning experiences into workflows. This has allowed more of our partners to gain deeper knowledge and skills in Microsoft 365 migration, Hybrid Active Directory security, and threat detection and response,' said Jamie.

Using Skillable, Quest Software has been able to reskill and certify more than 1,000 partners in its solutions and validate that they can sell and support Quest's software with confidence. So far, Quest Software has experienced a 183% increase in partner-led sales, with an 85% reduction in certification costs per trainee. The risk of technical issues potentially impacting customer satisfaction has also been reduced.

“Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Sarah Danzl, CMO of Skillable said,“In today's confusing L&D and HCM market, buyers want to partner with a vendor who shows time and time again that they are delivering tangible value and growth for their customers. Being recognized by leading industry experts at the Brandon Hall GroupTM is a clear signal of Skillable's proven business results, superior user experience and alignment to organization needs. We are consistently hearing from customers and industry experts that practice is what prepares people for the workplace. Being able to explore and apply new skills in a safe environment is the only way for employers and individuals to feel confident that skills are job-ready.”

