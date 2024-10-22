‘Head injury’ compels Brazil’s President to call off BRICS summit visit

(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been forced to cancel his trip to the annual BRICS summit in Russia due to a head injury sustained earlier this week. The three-day summit, which will commence on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia's fifth-largest city, was expected to be a platform for Lula to engage with global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



In a statement released by his office on Sunday, it was announced that President Lula will not attend the summit in person based on medical advice due to a temporary impediment that restricts long-distance flights. Instead, the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, will represent the country at the conference. Lula is expected to participate in the discussions remotely via videoconference and aims to resume his regular schedule later in the week.



The 78-year-old politician was hospitalized following an unspecified incident at his residence on Saturday, where he reportedly sustained blunt trauma to the back of the head. Local media reports suggest that he slipped in his bathroom. After receiving medical examination and care, he was advised by the medical team at Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo to avoid long-distance travel. Lula has since been discharged and returned to his home for recovery.



The BRICS group, originally founded in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil to promote trade and investment among member nations, has since expanded its membership to nine countries and broadened its agenda to address various global issues, including security. Lula previously highlighted the significant role BRICS could play in shaping global development, stating, “Our countries together represent a third of the world economy.”



As the summit approaches, Lula's absence is notable, especially given the importance of the discussions that will unfold among member nations regarding economic collaboration and international relations. The president’s commitment to engage via videoconference reflects the ongoing relevance of the BRICS platform in contemporary geopolitics.

MENAFN22102024000045015687ID1108806181