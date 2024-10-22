COP29 To Implement Sustainable Energy Solutions, Aiming For Carbon Neutrality
10/22/2024 5:12:50 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company will implement
sustainable energy solutions at the conference venue as part of its
commitment to promoting sustainability and minimizing environmental
impacts across all aspects of the event, Azernews
reports citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.
It was noted that the essential energy supply for the Baku
Stadium, where the COP29 conference will be held from November
11-22 this year, will be provided by hydrated vegetable oil
(HVO).
The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company emphasized that it is
organizing the COP29 conference based on a sustainability policy
that includes seven main commitments. The most important of these
is to achieve carbon neutrality by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG)
emissions through the use of renewable energy, enhancing energy
efficiency, and balancing unavoidable emissions. Promoting
sustainable practices, such as reducing single-use plastics,
providing sustainable transport services, and offering
environmentally friendly retail products, constitutes the second
key commitment under the sustainability policy.
One of the priority initiatives supporting these two directions
is the selection and use of HVO as an alternative to fossil fuels
for powering most parts of the conference venue. This initiative
aims to significantly reduce GHG emissions associated with energy
use at the conference.
HVO is a low-carbon fuel source, and carbon emissions from its
combustion are offset by the carbon absorbed by the plants used to
produce the oil. This makes HVO a more sustainable alternative to
traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, HVO significantly reduces
harmful emissions such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and
sulfur oxides, thereby improving air quality in and around event
spaces. Alongside HVO, all other energy needs of the venue will be
supplied from renewable energy sources during the conference.
It is important to note that this innovative initiative will be
implemented with the support of the COP29 Energy Transition
Partner, SOCAR Green. This company plays a significant role in
providing the necessary HVO volumes to power the event space. This
reflects Azerbaijan's ambitious goals regarding the transition to a
more sustainable and low-carbon energy future.
"The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is confident that this
approach will serve as an example for other international events
and will further strengthen the commitment of the event to be both
sustainable and carbon neutral," the report stated.
