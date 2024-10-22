(MENAFN) In a significant military development, the Russian Defense announced on Sunday that its forces successfully intercepted and destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian drones during a series of targeting various regions across Russia. This operation is characterized as an attempt by the Ukrainian to conduct a “terrorist attack” using unmanned aerial (UAVs) against key facilities within the Russian Federation.



The ministry reported that air defense systems managed to neutralize a total of 110 UAVs. Notably, the Kursk Region, which shares a border with Ukraine and has been a hotspot for conflict since early August, saw 43 drones shot down. Other regions also reported significant drone activity: 27 UAVs were destroyed over Lipetsk Region, 18 over Oryol Region, and eight over Nizhny Novgorod Region. Additionally, seven drones were downed in Belgorod Region and six in Bryansk Region, with one UAV intercepted over Moscow Region.



In Nizhny Novgorod, Governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed that the drone assault targeted an industrial area located approximately 500 miles (800 kilometers) from the frontline. Preliminary reports indicated that four firefighters suffered minor injuries due to shrapnel from the attack. Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that a Ukrainian drone headed toward the Russian capital was intercepted southeast of the city, with no casualties or damage reported.



The incident highlights Ukraine's ongoing strategy of launching drone attacks deep into Russian territory, frequently targeting energy infrastructure and civilian facilities. This pattern of escalation in drone warfare indicates a significant shift in the conflict dynamics, as both nations continue to engage in a high-stakes aerial battle.



As the situation evolves, the implications of these attacks on both military strategy and civilian safety will likely become a focal point in the broader context of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The successful interception of drones by Russian forces not only serves to bolster their defensive capabilities but also raises questions about the effectiveness of Ukraine's drone operations and the potential for further escalation.

MENAFN22102024000045015687ID1108805989