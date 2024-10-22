VR Resources Confirms 50M Base Metal Sulfide Intersection At Silverback Project In Ontario, With Gold Assays Pending

Results. The two-hole, 314m maiden drill program at Silverback tested near-surface conductors derived from the recent, 2023 DIGEM frequency-domain airborne survey targeting sulfide mineralization below glacial till cover (see Figure 2 ). Over 100m of sericite-altered porphyry with disseminated pyrite was intersected in Hole 2, above the 50m base metal interval; similar alteration was seen in porphyry dykes in Hole 1 (see drill section in Figure 1 below). New base metal data for the massive sulfide in Hole 2 are shown below; fire assay gold and PGE results are expected soon.



0.10% Ni, 0.15% Cr , 171 ppm Cu, and 86 ppm Co over 50m starting at 160m in Hole 2.

Ni-Cr-Co grades increase with depth toward western margin of a mafic dyke with strong conductor. Millerite (NiS) observed in mafic feeder dyke aligns with high nickel tenors of ~77% ( Photo 1 ).



Potential. The Silverback Project covers two distinct mineral systems: a large Archean mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex on the north margin of the Lac des Mille Lacs (LDML) Greenstone Belt ( Figure 3 ), and a second overlapping intrusion-related gold-copper system. Anomalous nickel mineralization is associated with high-magnetic feeder dykes and mafic bodies found across 3.5 km in grab samples and drill results (see Figure 2 ); remobilized copper, gold, and molybdenum mineralization has been observed on north-south shear zones, locally hosting up to 9.5 g/t gold and 5.6% copper . The source of the gold and copper is inferred to be a buried Archean porphyry intrusion which is now evident in both drill holes.









Figure 1 . Schematic NW-SE section of drilling results from Hole 2 at Silverback to 210m depth. The hole is dominated by an altered porphyry intrusion with quartz-carbonate veining and disseminated pyrite, for which gold assays are pending. The bottom 50m of drilling encountered a Ni-Cr- mineralized dyke with grades increasing towards a larger DIGEM conductor (red ellipses) at the western contact of the feeder dyke.

From VR's CEO Justin Daley: "While we await fire assay gold data for the altered porphyry intrusion in Hole 2, we are pleased that the new base metal data for mineralization below the altered porphyry confirms the nickel potential of the mafic intrusive complex, with peridotite, outlined by a detailed magnetic survey flown in 2023. No previous drilling exists in the project area, and neither of the mineralization styles have previously been documented.

These drilling results prove the effectiveness of using electromagnetic (EM) techniques for targeting both mineral deposit models and styles of mineralization on the project and highlights the potential of drilling remaining conductor targets in concert with planned 3D IP geophysics in the coming weeks. Further, a 1980 EM survey by the OGS shows a 6-channel conductor, potentially indicating massive sulfides, adjacent to the intrusion and coincident with a DIGEM conductor.”









Figure 2 . Simplified geophysical targeting map for the Silverback project showing the 7km across magnetic response outline of the nickel-enriched mafic intrusion. Importantly, ultramafic peridotites are observed on the east margin of the claims indicating a large, layered intrusion with potential for cumulate nickel sulfide. Spring 2023 drilling tested two smaller conductors from the DIGEM survey, shown in purple (deeper) and red (shallower). An untested 6-channel EM anomaly from 1980 OGS survey Map 80534 coincides with a 2-line DIGEM conductor, adjacent to the mafic intrusion, and near a 99th percentile gold in lake sediment anomaly.

Technical Information

Surface grab samples and drill core samples were submitted for geochemical analysis to the AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drill core was logged, cut and sampled at the Holbik Exploration warehouse in Upsala, Ontario, with sample preparation completed by AGAT in Thunder Bay alongside gold and PGE determination by atomic absorption assay. ICP-MS analyses for base metals and trace elements is performed at AGAT's laboratory in Calgary, AB. Analytical results are subject to industry-standard and NI 43-101 compliant QAQC sample procedures, including the systematic insertion of sample duplicates, blanks and certified reference material (CRM) done both externally and internally at the laboratory by AGAT, as described by AGAT.

Technical information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Justin Daley, P.Geo., President & CEO at VR and a non-independent Qualified Person oversees and/or participates in all aspects of the Company's mineral exploration projects, and the content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by the Executive Chairman, Dr. Michael Gunning, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

About the Silverback Project

The project now consists of 71 mineral claims in 1 contiguous block covering 4,442 hectares . The project is located on Federal crown land, with mineral rights administered by the Ontario Ministry of Mines. There is a 2% net smelter royalty on the claims. There are no annual payments, but the Ministry requires certain annual exploration expenditures and reporting (ie. mineral assessment reports) in order to maintain a mineral claim in good standing. The Properties falls within the Lac de Mille Lac First Nation traditional territories.









Figure 3 . The Silverback Project straddles the northern margin of the LDML Greenstone Belt and is on an important NE trending structure with Neoarchean sanukitoid intrusions inferred to be related to regional gold mineralization. OGS magnetic basemap is shown with detailed magnetics from the 2023 DIGEM survey outlining the nickel-mineralized, magnetic, mafic intrusions across the project area.

About VR Resources Ltd.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

