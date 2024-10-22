First Fashion Label For Urns And Gravestones Launches In The United Kingdom

(MENAFN- Pressat) Stamford Lincolnshire

Will the sad gray in cemeteries soon be a thing of the past? Increasingly people are attaching importance to individuality on their final trip. The designer brand "Rokstyle" has picked up on this development and, after great success in Germany, is now launching in The United Kingdom.

Under the motto "Forever beautiful", the brand "Rokstyle" was created in 2013. From stainless steel emblems to Swarovski crystals and glass inlays, their new generation of urns and tombstones offers an expressive aesthetic of the highest quality. In this way, everyone can convey their individual attitude to life after death; every urn and every gravestone becomes a unique work of art. Composed of love, ideas and words, the memory of a lost loved one is preserved in a very special way. More than 30 top-class, international awards recognize the uniqueness of the brand. Rokstyle also plays at the top in the area of sustainability. This is demonstrated by its nomination for the international European Green Award. This award honours Europe's sustainable excellence.

New trends in choice of burial such as ashes to diamond, space or tree burial show that people want further development in burial options. Grant Penfield's company Goldfarben Ltd is now bringing Rokstyle's successful products to the UK. The market launch will be December 1, 2024, and in the first step, designer urns and grave decorations will be made available alongside Goldfarben's premium natural stone paints, which are also used in the complete Rokstyle product range in Europe.

Rokstyle CEO Alexander Hanel says: "Our success with Rokstyle has proven us right, with this completely new concept we want to offer the bereaved special grave products that meet high, individual demands. We are very proud to now be active on the ground in the UK." The products are distributed by Goldfarben Ltd from Stamford, Lincs For more information, visit and

AboutGoldfarben Ltd

Goldfarben Ltd is an innovative UK-based producer of high-quality, specialty coatings, specifically formulated for memorial masonry applications. Their unique range of paints containing groundbreaking technology which produce long-lasting, high-quality inscriptions, have become vital products for professional memorial masons around the world. Each one of their products has been formulated and rigorously tested in collaboration with expert stone craftsmen.



