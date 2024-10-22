First Fashion Label For Urns And Gravestones Launches In The United Kingdom
10/22/2024
Stamford Lincolnshire
Will the sad gray in cemeteries soon be a thing of the past?
Increasingly people are attaching importance to individuality on their
final trip. The designer brand "Rokstyle" has picked up on this
development and, after great success in Germany, is now launching in The
United Kingdom.
Under the motto "Forever beautiful", the brand "Rokstyle" was created in
2013. From stainless steel emblems to Swarovski crystals and glass
inlays, their new generation of urns and tombstones offers an expressive
aesthetic of the highest quality. In this way, everyone can convey their
individual attitude to life after death; every urn and every gravestone
becomes a unique work of art. Composed of love, ideas and words, the
memory of a lost loved one is preserved in a very special way. More than
30 top-class, international awards recognize the uniqueness of the
brand. Rokstyle also plays at the top in the area of sustainability.
This is demonstrated by its nomination for the international European
Green Award. This award honours Europe's sustainable excellence.
New trends in choice of burial such as ashes to diamond, space or tree
burial show that people want further development in burial options.
Grant Penfield's company Goldfarben Ltd is now bringing Rokstyle's
successful products to the UK. The market launch will be December 1,
2024, and in the first step, designer urns and grave decorations will be
made available alongside Goldfarben's premium natural stone paints,
which are also used in the complete Rokstyle product range in Europe.
Rokstyle CEO Alexander Hanel says: "Our success with Rokstyle has proven
us right, with this completely new concept we want to offer the bereaved
special grave products that meet high, individual demands. We are very
proud to now be active on the ground in the UK." The products are
distributed by Goldfarben Ltd from Stamford, Lincs For more information,
visit and
AboutGoldfarben Ltd
Goldfarben Ltd is an innovative UK-based producer of high-quality,
specialty coatings, specifically formulated for memorial masonry
applications. Their unique range of paints containing groundbreaking
technology which produce long-lasting, high-quality inscriptions, have
become vital products for professional memorial masons around the world.
Each one of their products has been formulated and rigorously tested in
collaboration with expert stone craftsmen.
Presscontact:
Goldfarben Ltd.
2 All Saints Place
Stamford Lincolnshire PE9 AG
United Kindom
Tel. ++ 442 (0) 7885/208308
...
Rokstyle
Stein Hanel GmbH
Josef-Hanel-Str.1
D-91578 Leutershausen
Tel. ++49 (0) 9823/298
...
