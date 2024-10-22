Shriram Group RT Chair In Computational Mechanics Established At Indian Institute Of Science, Bangalore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bengaluru, Oct 22nd, 2024: The Shriram Group, one of India's leading conglomerates today announced establishing a "Shriram Group RT Chair in Computational Mechanics" at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.



The Shriram Group was established in 1974 by Padma Bhushan, Mr. R. Thyagarajan (or RT as he is referred), who studied mathematics at undergraduate level, holds a Masters in Mathematics and a Masters in Mathematical Statistics from the prestigious Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata.



The Shriram Group has been a key player in the Indian financial services sector serving the common man, driving financial empowerment and in the process has evolved as a prominent financial services conglomerate.



The Chair instituted at IISc marks a significant milestone in the Group's ongoing efforts to contribute to society through academic excellence and research advancements, coinciding with its 50th anniversary celebrations.



Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman - Shriram Finance, speaking on the occasion said, "It is our honour and privilege to collaborate with IISc, one of India's foremost institutions for scientific research and education. In establishing the Shriram Group RT Chair in Computational Mechanics, we aim to foster innovation and advance knowledge in fields that are critical to both academia and industry. The initiative underscores The Shriram Group's commitment to driving progress through research and contributing to India's academic landscape."



The Chair will be awarded to distinguished faculty conducting frontier research in computational mechanics and is aimed at supporting cutting-edge research in computational mechanics, encompassing various fields within mechanical, electrical, electronic, and computational sciences.



The appointed Chair, a distinguished faculty member at the associate or full professor level, will focus on pioneering research that applies computational methods to address real-world challenges. Areas of research may include the development of novel numerical methods, data-driven modeling of physical phenomena, and the exploration of emerging computing paradigms such as quantum computing.



This partnership will not only benefit the academic community but also pave the way for practical applications that address real-world challenges as well as inspire future generations of researchers and professionals to excel in the field of computational mechanics.



The endowment will provide ongoing support for the Chair appointee's research programs and activities, including the organization of workshops, lecture series, and academic exchanges. It also aims to facilitate collaborative interactions by hosting visiting scholars and experts in the field, further enhancing IISc's role as a hub for academic and technological excellence.

