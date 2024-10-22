BRICS Gaining Popularity In Serbia, May Become Key Topic For Referendum: President Vucic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed in an interview with RTS that the BRICS group of emerging economies is becoming increasingly popular, with its approval rating now at 42%, as reported by Azernews via TASS.

Vucic noted that while many in Serbia may not yet fully understand BRICS, its growing appeal lies in the perception that its member states apply less pressure on Serbia compared to other global powers. "People may not know the details, but they sense that BRICS is made up of countries that blackmail us less," Vucic remarked. He added that the bloc's popularity is now on par with that of the European Union in Serbia.

The Serbian leader predicted that BRICS could become a major national issue within the next two years, potentially even requiring a referendum. He also suggested that if the group succeeds in creating mechanisms such as a common payment system, perhaps through cryptocurrencies, it could garner further support, though it would still face challenges in achieving the level of unity seen in the EU.

Vucic hinted that the BRICS debate could become a central issue in future elections, potentially coinciding with the next presidential vote in Serbia. "Who knows, maybe it will even become a point for a referendum," he speculated.

Previously, Vucic announced that Serbia would be represented at the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin and other high-ranking officials, as Vucic himself had prior commitments during the event.

Note that, from October 22 until 24, the BRICS summit will be held in Moscow, with the participation of Azerbaijan as well. As it stands, BRICS consists of nine member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia. Notably, 34 countries have submitted applications to join the organization, including Azerbaijan and Turkiye.