BRICS Gaining Popularity In Serbia, May Become Key Topic For Referendum: President Vucic
Date
10/22/2024 2:10:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed in an interview with
RTS that the BRICS group of emerging economies is becoming
increasingly popular, with its approval rating now at 42%, as
reported by Azernews via TASS.
Vucic noted that while many in Serbia may not yet fully
understand BRICS, its growing appeal lies in the perception that
its member states apply less pressure on Serbia compared to other
global powers. "People may not know the details, but they sense
that BRICS is made up of countries that blackmail us less," Vucic
remarked. He added that the bloc's popularity is now on par with
that of the European Union in Serbia.
The Serbian leader predicted that BRICS could become a major
national issue within the next two years, potentially even
requiring a referendum. He also suggested that if the group
succeeds in creating mechanisms such as a common payment system,
perhaps through cryptocurrencies, it could garner further support,
though it would still face challenges in achieving the level of
unity seen in the EU.
Vucic hinted that the BRICS debate could become a central issue
in future elections, potentially coinciding with the next
presidential vote in Serbia. "Who knows, maybe it will even become
a point for a referendum," he speculated.
Previously, Vucic announced that Serbia would be represented at
the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan by Deputy Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vulin and other high-ranking officials, as Vucic himself
had prior commitments during the event.
Note that, from October 22 until 24, the BRICS summit will be
held in Moscow, with the participation of Azerbaijan as well. As it
stands, BRICS consists of nine member countries: Brazil, Russia,
India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt,
and Ethiopia. Notably, 34 countries have submitted applications to
join the organization, including Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
MENAFN22102024000195011045ID1108805096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.