Scribeemr Presents AI Scribing, And Medical Coding At The AHIMA24 Conference, October 27-29, Booth #1509

ScribeEMR, a leading provider of real-time, remote medical scribing, coding, and practice management services, will showcase its new, automated ScribeRyte AI medical scribing platform

- CodeEMR Vice President Paul FerrazzaBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ScribeEMR , a leading provider of real-time, remote medical scribing, coding, and practice management services, will showcase the benefits of its new, automated ScribeRyte AI medical scribing platform, as well as the medical coding expertise of its CodeEMR team, at the AHIMA24 Conference, October 27-29, in Salt Lake City.AHIMA24, the largest gathering of health information (HI) professionals in the nation, is the only conference designed for HI professionals by HI professionals. ScribeEMR and CodeEMR, are exhibiting at Booth #1509.“ScribeEMR's remote medical scribes, live virtual assistants, medical coders, and other highly trained medical support professionals help healthcare providers better manage healthcare information, improve efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce physician burnout,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla.“ScribeRyte AI now provides automated medical scribing options with AI speech recognition and EMR integration technology. We can even record a visit in Spanish and provide English summary notes with just a click.”Remote medical scribes communicate virtually with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or another two-way communication device during a patient visit. Scribes enter notes in the EMR, update charts, clarify information, and make suggestions to comply with Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures.ScribeRyte AI transcribes patient/provider dialogue, with the ability to provide instant, highly accurate clinical summary notes that can be reviewed immediately by a provider and integrated into the EMR, or sent to a scribe for further screening and optimization.Most charts are closed the same day, which reduces backlog, streamlines workflow, and increases revenue with quicker billing and more free time available to see more patients.“CodeEMR's team of certified remote coders also provide a crucial health information service with our highly accurate medical coding,” says CodeEMR Vice President Paul Ferrazza.“Our coding audits and meticulous coding practices capture accurate reimbursement for all services provided by utilizing the correct, up-to-date codes for all procedures, diagnostics, medications, inpatient and outpatient services.”About the AHIMA24 ConferenceAHIMA24 is the largest gathering of health information (HI) professionals in the nation. Industry updates from HI experts, and targeted educational sessions and workshops, are designed to expand knowledge, enhance professional skills, and provide opportunities to connect with peers and HI leaders.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is the market leader in virtual scribing services, ranked number one by KLAS Research in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. ScribeEMR is also a leading provider of virtual medical coding and virtual medical office services (VMOS) for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. ScribeEMR's dedicated teams help improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. Highly trained virtual staff In the U.S. and overseas work with more than 80 EMR platforms, which include most medical specialties. ScribeRyte AI, ScribeEMR's new AI- powered healthcare documentation platform, provides automated medical scribing with unprecedented speed, accuracy and customization, to be used along with virtual scribes or as a standalone solution. For more information visit .Follow us on: LinkedIn │ Twitter │ Facebook

