AFU Destroy Russian Buk-M3 Anti-Aircraft Missile System 60 Kilometers From Contact Line
10/21/2024 7:10:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system, which was located 60 kilometers from the combat line.
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
On the night of October 21, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, as part of their tasks to detect and destroy Russian air defense systems, hit a Buk-M3 air defense syste .
The complex was located about 60 kilometers from the front line.
Depending on the modification, its cost can range from USD 40 to USD 50 million.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 144 artillery brigades of Russian troops in nine months, worth approximately USD 8 billion.
Photo for illustration purposes
