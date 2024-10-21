(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The consumer and home appliances market size in India is estimated to grow by USD 1.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. Growth in initiatives for electronic products

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances. However,

compliance costs in consumer electronics and home appliances poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, Usha International Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Consumer electronics and home appliances market in india 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market Scope In India Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1932.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.07 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries India and APAC Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., ENERGIA APPLIANCES PVT. LTD., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, Usha International Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Driver

The Indian consumer electronics and home appliances market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference for convenience and the emergence of smart home technology. Smart appliances, such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, are becoming increasingly popular as they can be monitored and controlled remotely via smartphones. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a key driver of this trend, enabling interoperability between devices through wireless technologies like ZigBee and Wi-Fi. Smart washing machines, for instance, offer advanced features like Nest Learning Thermostat, enhanced self-diagnostics, and smart grid-ready capabilities, allowing consumers to optimize energy usage and save on electricity costs. Key competitors are responding to this trend by commercializing smart appliances, promoting them effectively, collaborating with platforms and internet providers, and adopting an omnichannel retailing strategy. The growing demand for energy conservation and rising electricity costs are further fueling the adoption of smart home appliances in India. As a result, the market for consumer electronics and home appliances in India is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on designing and producing more efficient and intelligent appliances to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

The Indian Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market is witnessing significant trends. Imports have increased due to raw material price fluctuations. E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon dominate sales, driving growth in the sector. The IT industry's demand for skilled IT labor fuels the smartphone segment. Specialty stores and B2C enterprises compete with e-commerce, offering unique selling propositions. Household appliances are in high demand due to increasing consumer spending. Industry associations conduct surveys to understand performance factors and consumer preferences. Exponential trend smoothing indicates an exponential growth trend. Current exchange rates impact imports, while ad hoc policies affect representativeness. Electricals, IoT technology, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality are key trends. The youth population, internet penetration, per-capita income, and high-income households drive demand. Rural areas present opportunities, but electronics component shortages and semiconductor supply issues persist.

Market Challenges



The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is experiencing an escalating cost burden due to the evolving regulatory landscape. The mandatory implementation of various compliance requirements, such as BEE Star rating compliance,

BIS testing and certification, and environmental norms, adds to the production costs. The BEE Star rating compliance, which aims to promote energy-efficient appliances, has been a significant challenge due to the frequent changes in standards. The downgrading of existing highly rated appliances and the delay in BIS testing and certification, along with the increasing fees, contribute to the rising production costs. Furthermore, the lack of clarity in the implementation of environmental compliance and the uncertainty around policy changes increase the overall compliance costs. These factors ultimately impact consumer demand by making products less affordable. Despite the challenges, it is essential for the industry to adhere to these regulations to ensure product quality and consumer safety. However, the rapid and frequent changes in compliance requirements can hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Indian consumer electronics and home appliances market face several challenges. Import duties on electronics and fluctuating raw material prices impact profitability. E-commerce giants

Flipkart and Amazon disrupt traditional sales channels, especially for B2C enterprises. The IT industry's demand for skilled IT labor affects the manufacturing sector. The smartphone segment dominates consumer spending, but specialty stores struggle to compete. Industry associations conduct surveys to understand performance factors, including number of households, consumer spending, and current exchange rates. Exponential trend smoothing helps analyze market trends on an ad hoc basis. Electricals, IoT technology, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality drive growth. Rural areas and semiconductor shortages pose challenges. Mi Home app, electronics components, and microcontrollers are essential for IoT integration. The youth population, internet penetration, per-capita income, and high-income households influence purchasing power parity.

Segment Overview

This consumer electronics and home appliances market in India report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Consumer electronics 1.2 Home appliances



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online

3.1 APAC

1.1 Consumer electronics-

The Indian consumer electronics and home appliances market witnessed significant growth in recent years. Brands introduced various innovative products catering to diverse consumer needs. Sales increased due to rising disposable income and urbanization. E-commerce platforms and retail stores contributed to the market's expansion. Consumers showed preference for energy-efficient and affordable products. Brands focused on after-sales service and customer satisfaction to retain market share.

Research Analysis

The Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market in India is witnessing an exponential growth, driven by several factors. The large youth population and increasing internet penetration are key catalysts, with over 700 million internet users expected by 2025. India's per-capita income is also on the rise, boosting the purchasing power of consumers. High-income households are increasingly investing in advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and emerging technologies. The number of households in India is projected to reach 324 million by 2026, creating significant opportunities for market growth. Industry associations, such as the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association of India (CEAMA), are actively promoting the sector. According to a recent survey, performance factors like energy efficiency, durability, and affordability are important considerations for consumers. Brands like Haier Smart Home and LG Electronics are leading the charge in this dynamic market. Consumer spending on consumer electronics and home appliances is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2026, according to Exponential Trend Smoothing analysis.

Market Research Overview

The Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances market in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by the large youth population, increasing internet penetration, and rising per-capita income. High-income households, with purchasing power parity, are showing a strong interest in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality. The market is also witnessing a growth in demand for microcontrollers and semiconductors. The electronics component shortage is a challenge for the industry, leading to imports and raw material price hikes. E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are playing a crucial role in the market's growth, with B2C enterprises and speciality stores also contributing. The IT industry, with its skilled IT labour, is a key player in the development and distribution of consumer electronics. The smartphone segment is leading the way in consumer spending, with exponential trends in sales. Industry associations are conducting surveys to understand performance factors and consumer preferences. The number of households and consumer spending are expected to continue the market's growth trajectory. Current exchange rates and ad hoc basis analysis should be considered when evaluating market representativeness. Electricals and IoT technology are key areas of focus, with the Mi Home app being a popular choice for smart home solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

