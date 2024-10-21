Luxor Museum To Host Exhibition On 19Th Century Antiquities Inspection Tours

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Luxor Museum will inaugurate an exhibition, titled“Antiquities Inspection Tours to Upper Egypt During the 19th Century and the Archive of Eduard Toda,” on 20 October. Organized by the Embassy of Spain in Egypt in collaboration with the Luxor Museum, the is curated by Miguel Angel Molinero Polo and Andrea Rodriguez Valls from the Theban Tomb 209 Mission in Assasif, Luxor.

This exhibition marks its third presentation in Egypt, following successful receptions at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in 2022 and the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in 2023. It aims to showcase a collection of photographs from the archive of Eduard Toda i Güell (1852-1941), a Spanish Vice Consul in Cairo, which are preserved at the Victor Balaguer Library-Museum in Vilanova i la Geltrú. These photographs provide valuable insights into the work of the Egyptian Antiquities Service during the 19th century.

During his tenure in Cairo from 1884 to 1886, Toda forged strong relationships with Egyptologists from the Ministry of Public Works, accompanying them on significant expeditions, including the notable inspection of Upper Egypt in 1886. His writings and collections of artefacts, casts, and photographs from these journeys help illuminate the documentation methods employed by Egyptologists of the time, illustrating the transition from freehand drawing and tracing to photography.

Toda's contributions significantly increased interest in ancient and modern Egypt in Spain, earning him recognition as a pioneering figure in Spanish Egyptology. This enthusiasm later manifested in Spain's participation in UNESCO's campaign to preserve Nubian monuments in 1960.

Miguel Angel Molinero, a Professor of Ancient History and Egyptology at the University of La Laguna, currently directs the Two Zero Nine Project and co-directs the Pabasa Tomb Project in Luxor. Andrea Rodríguez Valls, also from the University of La Laguna, specializes in palaeography and has been involved in organizing significant exhibitions in Madrid.

The exhibition will be open to the public until 20 February 2025, offering a unique opportunity to explore the rich historical context of 19th-century Egypt through Eduard Toda's experiences and documentation. Visitors can look forward to an engaging exploration of Egypt's archaeological heritage and the evolution of Egyptology during this transformative period.



