Fanáticos: Nielsen's Playbook On Hispanic Media Consumption And Sports Engagement

Hispanics aren't just watching the game, they're changing it. This report provides deeper insights into how Hispanic fans engage with sports and are shaping the future of U.S. sports culture.

The Hispanic community: A growing influence in U.S. sports

The Hispanic community consists of about 65 million people-almost one-fifth of the U.S. population. From food and to business leaders and sports stars, Hispanics have tremendous influence on the U.S. economy and culture. Now, the community is rewriting the playbook on how the U.S. engages with sports and sports media.



71%: Hispanics were responsible for 71% of U.S. population growth between 2022-2023

$3.4T: U.S. Hispanics are a spending powerhouse-with $3.4 trillion in purchasing power 51%: Hispanic audience viewership of the Super Bowl has increased 51% from 2021 to 2024

Connecting with Hispanic sports fans

Hispanic fans are driving new trends in sports viewership. Brands, leagues and media rights holders have a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate, growing and influential audience. To help you better understand these fans, this report includes key sections:

A look at Hispanic media consumption

While Hispanic audiences spend less time with traditional media than the general U.S. population, they're tuning in to sports in big numbers. According to Nielsen audience measurement, The 2024 Copa América Final attracted over 12 million viewers across Univision and Fox-becoming the most watched Copa Final in U.S. history-and 53% of viewers in the U.S. were Hispanic.

How Hispanics are changing the game

For sports lovers, fandom runs much deeper than the final score. And Hispanic athletes' influence extends beyond the field. These sports stars are leveraging their platforms to drive real impact, both in their sport and in the broader cultural conversation.

The power of sports sponsorships

Hispanic sports fans are enthusiastic about the brands who support the sports they care about. Compared to the general population, Hispanic sports fans are 32% more likely to consider a brand for the first time when they sponsor a sport they follow.

Opportunities to engage Hispanic fans

As media has fragmented, sports-especially live sports-are playing a bigger role in media and advertising. Download Nielsen's playbook on Hispanic audiences, sports and media engagement to discover opportunities for fan and brand engagement with Hispanic trendsetters.

