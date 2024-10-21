Army Recovers Huge Ammunition In Restive Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Oct 21 (IANS) Assam Rifles and Manipur in their continued operation recovered 12 weapons and a large cache of ammunition and war-like stores in the past week in Manipur, officials said on Monday.

Defence sources said that in the intelligence-based joint operations in both the hill and valley regions in Manipur 12 weapons, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from different places in Thoubal and Churachandpur Districts.

The recovered arms and ammunition include one AK 56 Rifle, one SLR, one Carbine Machine Gun, one .303 Rifle, six Single Barrel rifles, two pistols, a few grenades, different types of ammunition and war-like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

An official statement said that the recent joint operations involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces illustrate a remarkable synergy in their efforts to restore peace in the northeastern state.

The successful recovery of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores underscores their unwavering commitment to ensure stability.

This collaborative approach not only enhances operational effectiveness but also fosters trust among local communities, paving the way for a quicker return to normalcy, the statement said.

Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Saturday said that arms and ammunition kept by a section of people must be returned to the authorities and dialogue between the warring communities would facilitate the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

The DGP had said that the“reduction of weaponisation of the society” would greatly help to normalise the situation and restore peace.

He said that arms and ammunition which are still there in the society should return to the security forces, from where they were taken away or looted.

“Manipur Police and other Central forces are working round the clock to recover the arms and ammunition that were looted from the police and other security forces after the ethnic violence started in the state in May last year,” Singh told the media.

Terming the prevailing situation in Manipur as very challenging and complex, the police chief said:“We have been trying to tackle the situation with the best possible manner and strength and with the cooperation of all stakeholders.”