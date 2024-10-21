Carole Goldman's The Pandemic Made Me Do It Opens At Start Gallery, Los Angeles On October 26

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The gathers over 300 portraits of Goldman's of live figure drawings from Zoom sessions around the world.

- Carole GoldmanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carole Goldman 's solo exhibition“The Pandemic Made Me Do It” opens Saturday, October 26 at START , 2270 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006. The opening reception will be held from 5-10 pm. An artist talk with curator and social activator Kristine Schomaker is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday Oct 27. This special showing will be on view one weekend only. The gallery is open Saturday from 5-10pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.“The Pandemic Made Me Do It” is like walking into a crowded cosmopolitan party- viewers are surrounded by people whose energy fills the room and brings it to life. The exhibition is hung salon style and holds approximately 300 drawings from life drawing sessions on Zoom, done during the pandemic. Goldman joined groups across the globe- from Barcelona to Buenos Aires to Perth and places in between. With her Zoom sessions mirrored on her television, she was able to draw and paint the live nude models, spending countless hours creating this global gathering.The works bring to mind Henri Matisse and the Post-Impressionist Fauves- spontaneous bold lines married to color and abstracted forms, capturing the essence of her subjects. Goldman says she presents“a feeling for beauty, thoughtfulness, empathy, and communication at a time in the world that feels impersonal, joyless and fraught with conflict.” This show is a celebration of everything Carole is. She brings all of her creative endeavors, her social interactions, her experiences and humor to one space for a joyous weekend.Carole Goldman is a renaissance woman: accomplished actress , visual artist and fashion entrepreneur are among her descriptors. She is known for roles on Friends, Gilmore Girls, ER and many others. Clothing from her fashion brand“Cargo” have been seen in movies, TV and in magazines. Goldman studied at Parsons School of Design as well as the Fashion Institute of Technology and spent her early years as a fashion sketcher at Bloomingdales. She has spent the past several years focused on figurative drawing and painting.

