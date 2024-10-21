AFP Announces Retirement Of President & CEO And Appointment Of Next President & CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jim Kaitz will retire from his role as President & CEO of the Association for Professionals after a highly successful tenure of more than 25 years.

Md., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced that Jim Kaitz will retire as President & CEO of AFP on June 30, 2025, after more than 25 years of service. In line with its succession plan, the Board of Directors elected Executive Vice President Pat Culkin as the next President & CEO.

On his decision to retire, Kaitz said, "It has been an incredible honor to lead AFP and help advance the association's mission of driving the future of treasury and finance and developing the leaders of tomorrow. It has been exciting to see the profession evolve rapidly to fulfill the role of a trusted strategic advisor. What has remained constant is my commitment to helping the profession grow. I am proud of how AFP has transformed into a truly global organization that serves the diverse and changing needs of financial professionals worldwide."

Kaitz joined AFP as President & CEO in 1998. During his tenure, he guided AFP through numerous times of crisis, including 9/11, the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring the association remained resilient and mission-focused. Under his leadership, AFP established the Certified Corporate FP&A Professional Credential and expanded the global reach of the association, opening an office in Singapore and creating AFP Future of Finance, an annual event for treasury and finance in the Middle East and Africa region.

Before joining AFP, Kaitz was EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Financial Executives International, where he worked for 10 years.

"Jim is a passionate advocate for the profession and a champion of people-first leadership," said Michael High, FPAC, Chair of the Board of Directors. "He always understood the need to proactively embrace innovation and change, and it is thanks to his leadership that AFP has transformed into a global organization that helps financial professionals at all career stages reach their greatest potential. On behalf of the Board, we send him our sincere gratitude for his many contributions to the profession and wish him well in his upcoming retirement."

As Executive Vice President, Culkin leads AFP's global strategy and partner development for international markets. With over 20 years of experience at AFP, he oversees the membership, data analytics, technology, sales, business development, marketing, events and HR functions. Previously, he oversaw the launch of AFP's Singapore office and corporate sales department.

Commenting on Culkin's appointment, Kaitz said, "Pat and I have worked closely together to ensure a smooth transition. He has played an integral role in AFP's success over the past two decades, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead the association to new heights."

"I am grateful for the support of the Board of Directors as AFP moves into its next stage of growth," said Culkin. "We have a talented team of staff and volunteers who are driving the profession and the association forward. AFP is positioned well to address some of the most critical challenges facing financial professionals and their companies."

The transition in leadership will go into effect in July 2025.

